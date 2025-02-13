Wuthering Waves Silent as a Falling Leaf quest guide

Silent as a Falling Leaf in Wuthering Waves is a major Exploration Quest in Rinascita. During the quest, you will head to a secret underground location in Averardo Vault and investigate the events happening in the area along with Zani and Phoebe. Completing this quest will give you Astrites and Rover's Waveband as rewards. Moreover, you can unlock the Vault Underground on the map and collect a ton of Supply Chests.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to start and complete the Silent as a Falling Leaf Exploration Quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Silent as a Falling Leaf quest location and guide

Silent as a Falling Leaf quest location

Head to Averardo Vault and use the elevator (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Use the Echo Challenge waypoint in the Averardo Vault and jump from the floating platform until you see the main Averardo Vault building to start the Silent as a Falling Leaf quest. You can also teleport straight to the Averardo Vault waypoint and go around the building to get to the other side and start the Silent as a Falling Leaf quest in Wuthering Waves.

At any rate, once there, a cutscene will begin where you will meet Zani.

Take the elevator to enter the vault

Use the elevator (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Once you're done talking to Zani, go to the elevator to enter the vault.

Go to the lobby and go to the terminus

Go to the terminus to find Phoebe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Follow the quest navigation and head to the lobby. Then, go to the terminus to find Phoebe chatting with the Train Echo.

Take the Train Echo and head to the Precious Metals and Artworks Depository

Shoot the target to switch the tracks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Board the Train Echo and use the Clearance Device to shoot the targets to switch the track.

Enter the Precious Metals and Artworks Depository and defeat the guards

Defeat the guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Go to the depository and defeat the mob.

Disable the cameras and open the gate with your clearance

Shoot the cameras (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Activate the clearance utility option and use the Basic Attack button to shoot the cameras to disable them.

Enter the Precious Metals and Artworks Depository and inquire about Echo greeters

Interact with the Echo greeter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Enter the depository to find an Echo greeter and interact with it. Keep picking the first option until Phoebe uses her staff to hit it on its head.

Find a way to the security room, control and disable the surveillance cameras

Shoot the cameras to open the gate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Use the stairs to go up and disable the cameras using the clearance. This will also open the gate to the security room.

Defeat the guards

Defeat the mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Keep following the quest navigation until you find a few Golden Junrocks and the Rage Against the Statue. Defeat them and use the gate to go up.

Go to the security room on the second level and check the surveillance screens

Check the screens (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Use the stairs to go up and head to the security room. This will trigger a short cutscene. Once done, interact with the monitor to check out the screens.

Go to the top-level security room and defeat the guards

Defeat the guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Head to the next room to find two mobs. You can use the clearance utility on one of them to make it an ally and defeat the other mob.

Go to the artworks section and defeat the guards in the depository

Use the clearance to open the gate (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the navigation, avoid the Vitreum Dancers, and use the clearance to open the gates until you reach the elevator. Use it to get to the third floor of the depository and defeat the guards.

Check the missing collection

Check the missing collection (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

After defeating the guards, go to the next location and interact with the shinning spot.

Go to the top-level security room and defeat the guards near the room

Talk to the NPC in the security room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Use the stairs to the fourth floor and enter the security room to find an NPC. Interacting with her will trigger a short cutscene. This will also upgrade your clearance level. Once that is done, defeat all the mobs near the room.

Talk the elevator, take the Train Echo, and go to the Echo Depository

Use the clearance to stay on the path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

After defeating the mobs, use the elevator and go to the ground floor before boarding the Echo train. On the way, you will encounter an enemy trying to block your path. You can use the clearance to change the direction and stay on track.

Enter the Echo section and defeat the rampaging Echoes

Defeat the mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Enter the Echo section building and defeat the mobs.

Find Ash's whereabouts using the sensor and investigate the imposter's hiding place

Interact with the book (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

After defeating the mobs, use the Sensor utility and interact with the book on the table. This will trigger another short cutscene in Wuthering Waves.

Go to the security room on the second level and check the surveillance screens

Check the screens in the security room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Use the nearby elevator before climbing the stairs until you find a closed gate. Use the clearance to disable the cameras to open the gate and check the screens in the security room.

Defeat the rampaging enemies

Defeat all the mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Head to the next room and defeat all the enemies.

Go to the Echo depository and control the Vitreum Dancer

Control the Vitreum Dancer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Keep following the navigation until you find a Vitreum Dancer, and use the clearance on it to gain control. Once that is done, use the direction buttons to operate the Vitreum Dancer and move it to the spotlight on the other side of the room.

Find the path to the top-security room and successfully control the Vitreum Dancer

Control the Vitreum Dancer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Once again, go to the next room and control the Vitreum using the clearance utility to move it to the spotlight on the left side of the room. Collect the chest, worth 10 Astrites in Wuthering Waves, and go to the next quest location.

Find a way to the top-level security room and successfully control the Vitreum Dancer

Control the Vitreum Dancer again (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Follow the quest navigation to find another Vitreum Dancer puzzle. Use the clearance on the Echo to control it and move it to the spotlight area. You will be rewarded with another chest worth 10 Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

Once that is done, keep moving forward and enter the elevator to go up.

Enter the Echo section and immobilize the Vitreum Dancers

Defeat the Vitreum Dancers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Follow the navigation to enter the elevator and get to the third floor. Keep moving ahead to reach the Echo section and defeat the Vitreum Dancers.

Go to the top-level security room and defeat the guards near the security room

Defeat the guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

After the cutscene, use the stairs to get to the security room on the fourth floor and defeat the enemies.

Upgrade your clearance

Upgrade the clearance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Once you've defeated the mobs, go to the monitoring room and upgrade your clearance level.

Leave the monitoring room and meet up with Zani and the others at the terminus

Meet Zani and others (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Take the elevator to the ground floor and exit the building to meet up with Zani and others.

Take the Train Echo and head to the deeper part of the vault

Shoot the target (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Board the train and shoot the targets using the clearance to stay on track. However, you will end up in an accident, and it will trigger a cutscene.

Explore ahead and investigate the area

Use Cuddle Wuddle's ability to jump (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

After the cutscene, follow the quest navigation and use the Cuddle Wuddle Echo interactive point to jump to the ruin. Once that is done, keep moving ahead and follow the phantom NPC before interacting with the pages on the table.

Defeat the guards

Defeat the guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Follow the phantom NPC to the next room and defeat the guards.

Explore ahead and investigate the unknown area

Investigate the area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Keep moving ahead and interact with the phantom NPCs.

Think of a way to open the door and explore ahead

Use the clearance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Follow the quest navigation until you reach a closed door. You can open it by using the clearance to shoot at the camera.

Defeat the guards and investigate the unknown area

Defeat the guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Keep moving ahead and defeat the enemies before interacting with the two phantom NPCs near the statue.

Think of a way to open the door

Shoot the cameras in the correct order (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Shoot the camera on the floor before hitting the one located at the top left of the door and, finally, the one above the door. This will open the door.

Leave the unknown area and open the password-protected door

Enter the password (Image via Sportskeed Gaming/Kuro Games)

Pass through the door before turning left and interacting with the device near the door to trigger a cutscene. Once that is done, enter the "0622" password to open the door.

Leave the unknown area, take the train Echo, and head to the deeper part of the vault

Board the train (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Follow the navigation to reach the terminus and board the train.

Enter the deepest part of the vault and defeat the Vault Guard

Defeat the Sentry Construct (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Interact with the Sonoro Sphere at the entrance of the building and enter the deepest part of the vault before defeating the Sentry Construct. Once that is done, a long cutscene will begin.

Leave the deepest part of the vault

Collect the chest and leave the place (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

After the cutscene ends, open the chest to get 40 Astrites in Wuthering Waves and leave the place. This will trigger another brief cutscene and conclude the Silent as a Falling Leaf quest.

