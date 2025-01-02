Wuthering Waves Oakheart Highcourt: The Lifer puzzle guide

While exploring the Oakheart Highcourt in Wuthering Waves' Rinascita region, you may encounter an Echo named The Lifer. You can challenge it to a game resembling chess, where the goal is to line up three black pieces while also trying to remove the TD's buffs, which can be a tall task. After the game, you must defeat The Lifer in a fight. Completing the challenge will give you up to nine Supply Chests and unlock three new trophies.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to find The Lifer in Oakheart Highcourt and complete its challenge in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Oakheart Highcourt: The Lifer puzzle location and guide

You can enter the secret chamber in Oakheart Highcourt in two ways. Either enter the maze and find your way to the correct entrance or climb the maze wall from outside and go to the center before jumping down, which is the easier way.

Chamber entrance view from the top (Image via Kuro Games)

Start by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon near Oakheart Highcourt and turn left to climb the wall from outside. Get to the top of the structure and move towards the tree roots at the maze's center. The entrance to the secret chamber is located on the west side. Once you see the entrance, jump down and enter the chamber to find a large board game with six pieces.

Challenge The Lifer (Image via Kuro Games)

Interact with the Echo named The Lifer on the other side before going to your seat to begin the challenge.

Move the piece in the center to the upper left spot (Image via Kuro Games)

To solve the puzzle, move the black piece in the center to the upper left side and exit the game after The Lifer moves its piece. This will open two doors that will lead you to mechanisms that can remove The Lifer's buffs.

Place the Stake of Imbalance on the device (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to the door on The Lifer's left side and go straight to find a chamber full of Tacet Discords. Defeat all of them and interact with the small glowing spot near the bookshelf on the right side of the room to pick up the Stake of Imbalance. Next, place the Stake on the device in front of the statue to remove the buffs.

Return to the puzzle room before heading to the next door in the southeast direction. You can also use the Sensor utility for better navigation.

Pick up the Stake of Imbalance and place it on the device (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you reach the second room, defeat all the enemies before picking up the Stake of Imbalance and placing it on the device again to remove a few more of The Lifer's buffs.

Move the piece upwards (Image via Kuro Games)

Return to the puzzle room and sit on the chair to start the board game. Next, reset the game and move the piece in the center to the upper spot. This will open the door behind The Lifer.

Go to the third room and break all the rocks using Plushie Punch before picking up another Stake of Imbalance near the table and placing it on the device.

Move the piece at the bottom to the left and the piece on the right to the bottom (Image via Kuro Games)

After removing the buffs, return to the puzzle room and start the game. This time, move the piece at the bottom to the left and the one on the right to the bottom left spot. This will open another door on your right side.

Place the last Stake on the device (Image via Kuro Games)

Go to the fourth room and pick up the Stake of Imbalance from the table before placing it on the device to remove all the extra buffs on The Life and return to the puzzle room.

Fight The Lifer (Image via Kuro Games)

You can now either win the board game to further weaken The Lifer or skip straight to the fight with the opponent being at 100% of its strength, which is still considerably weak and it is an easy fight.

Chest rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Defeating The Lifer for the first time will give you a Tidal Supply Chest containing a Lustrous Tide. You can fight The Lifer two more times to get eight chests, including one Premium Supply Chest and one Advanced Supply Chest. Furthermore, it will unlock the Limit of Intelligence and The Lifer's Salvation trophies. Once you've claimed the chests, you will get another trophy called The Ring of The Lifer.

