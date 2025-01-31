Wuthering Waves Golden Fleece locations and farming guide

Golden Fleece in Wuthering Waves is a local specialty item found in Rinascita. It is an ascension material required to level up characters. As of version 2.0, none of the Resonators need Golden Fleece. However, the Land of Echoes was released only recently, so it is safe to say that a future Rinascita character will require this material. You can farm up to 65 Golden Fleece in one run, which is more than enough to build one character.
This article will cover all the locations where you can farm Golden Fleece in Wuthering Waves.
All Golden Fleece locations in Wuthering Waves
Rosemary's Apothecary
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The best and easiest way to get Golden Fleece in Wuthering Waves is to buy them from Rosemary's Apothecary in Ragunna City. Use the southern Resonance Beacon in the City Square and turn around to find the NPC shop. You can buy up to 15 Golden Fleece at a time, for 3000 Shell Credits each. Fortunately, the stock of items in the shop refreshes, so you can come back later for more.
Golden Fleece farming location #1
Golden Fleece can only be found in Penitent's End. To farm the local specialty item, use the Resonance Beacon south of Figurehead's Shrine, then turn right to find up to 15 of them near the dead trees and bushes.
Also read: Brant ascension materials leaked and farming guide
Golden Fleece farming location #2
After obtaining all the Golden Fleeces in the previous location, head west to find 10 spawns by the stairs leading to Fool's Troupe's hidden underground ruin.
Also read: All 3 The Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Penitent's End
Golden Fleece farming location #3
Teleport to the Resonance Nexus in Figurehead's Shrine, then turn right to find several Golden Fleece spawns near the rocks and strange monuments shaped like fishtails. After collecting them, go south to find more spawns around the large skeleton. In total, you can farm up to 25 Golden Fleece at this location.
This concludes our Golden Fleece locations and farming guide. As mentioned earlier, you can farm up to 65 units of this local specialty item in one run.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.