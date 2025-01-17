Wuthering Waves: All Penitent's End Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Wuthering Waves involves different types of puzzle challenges found all across Rinascita. You might find the three Fratelli brothers while exploring the Land of Echoes. To help them get stronger and resolve their issues, you must complete some challenges, such as absorbing Nightmare Clouds from the surroundings, smashing the Seamrock, and picking up pages using the Lottie Lost Echo.

Completing each challenge will give you an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves. This article will cover the locations of all The Three Fratellis' Challenges in Penitent's End.

Wuthering Waves: All 3 The Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Penitent's End

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #1

The Three Fratellis' Challenge near Fool's Elysium (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the eastern Resonance Beacon in Fool's Elysium and take the stairs on your left before turning right to find an entrance to a ruin. Keep following the path to find an NPC named Fratellone near the small lake. Approaching him will start the first The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Penitent's End.

Trending

To complete the challenge, you must absorb all the Nightmare Clouds on the pillars at the same time. Begin by pulling the first pillar on the ground near Fratellone to the nearest base, and keep pulling it closer to the book and other pillars with Nightmare Clouds. Once all the pillars are close to each other, interact with the book and transform into Lottie Lost before using its skill (hold the skill) to absorb also the Nightmare Clouds.

This will complete the first challenge. Next, talk to Fratellone and get an Advanced Supply Chest for 20 Astrites.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Oakheart Highcourt - The Lifer puzzle guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #2

Cuddle Wuddle Seamrock challenge location (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon north of Fool's Elysium and head southwest to find Fratello near the shore. Interact with him to start the second The Fratellis' Challenge.

To transform into Cuddle Wuddle, approach the Seamrock and press the Utility button. The Echo will continuously punch the rock and you must press the button when the pointer is on the yellow and orange parts of the bar to increase the speed. Once the progress bar is full, the rock will break and you will get another Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites, for completing the challenge in Wuthering Waves.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Silver Moon? Crimson Moon? guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #3

Pick up the pages with Lottie Lost challenge north of Wailing Ascent (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon south of Figurehead's Shrine and go east to find Fratellino near the cliff. Interact with him to start the challenge.

This time you must interact with the book on the stand and transform into Lottie Lost before walking on the path as instructed in the challenge. Note that the glowing lines will disappear when you reach the halfway point of the entire path so make sure to remember it carefully. Another way to find the right path after the line disappears is to pay attention to the floating pages around you as more pages mean you are on the right path.

It is fine even if you don't reach 100% accuracy but you must at least aim for 75% to get the Advanced Supply Chest. Do not worry about failing the challenge or not getting 100% since you can try it as many times as you want even after getting the chest.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Where Wind Returns to Celestial Realms quest guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #4

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in The Strand (Image via Kuro Games)

Fast Travel to the Tacet Field in The Strand and head west to find Fratellino again. Interact with him to start the fourth challenge in Penitent's End.

Similar to the Fratellino and Lottie Lost challenge, you must follow the path as instructed and pick up the pages while aiming for at least 75% accuracy.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.