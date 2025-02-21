Wuthering Waves Cantarella idle and gacha animations leaked

Cantarella is an upcoming Resonator in Wuthering Waves who is set to be released in the version 2.2 update. While there's still some time until her debut, her idle and gacha animations have already been leaked and they don't disappoint. Cantarella's design is definitely one of the most interesting in the game and her potential animations tell a lot about her character.

Ad

This article will briefly cover all of Cantarella's leaked idle and gacha animations in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Cantarella's gacha and idle animations in Wuthering Waves leaked

Gacha animation

Ad

Trending

Step Leaker is one of the most reliable sources for leaks and they have leaked Cantarella's gacha and idle animations, and both are pretty good.

Cantarella's gacha animation starts with a shot of a jellyfish swimming before the camera pans out to show a large room next to an aquarium and Cantarella smoothly sits on the chair. In the next shot, she puts her cup of tea down and can be seen moving her tongue, which also discloses her tacet mark.

Ad

Also read: WuWa 2.2 characters and banners leaked

Idle animations

Ad

Like other characters in Wuthering Waves, Cantarella has three idle animations. One of them is a simple one, as she just summons a large jellyfish and comfortably sits on it before summoning a small jellyfish and playing with it. It is also her longest idle animation and it shows her deep connection with jellyfish in Rinascita.

Ad

In her second idle animation, Cantarella summons a cauldron before putting a liquid in it, which triggers a reaction and forms air bubbles. She later pokes one of them and tastes it before standing normally and ending the animation. This could be hinting at her expertise in alchemy or a similar craft.

Meanwhile, Cantarella's third animation is just her summoning her umbrella and posing for a few seconds, showcasing her elegance.

Ad

Do note that these animations are from the beta so there's a chance that the devs might change a few things or replace them entirely.

More on Cantarella

Kuro Games has confirmed that Cantarella is a 5-star character with the Havoc Attribute. Furthermore, she uses a Rectifier as a weapon. While the developers haven't confirmed her playstyle, beta leaks via Hakush.in suggests that she could be a healer and can perform Coordinated Attacks, meaning she can be an amazing character to pair with units like Camellya.

Ad

Hakush.in is a reliable source for kit leaks so the info is also likely credible.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.