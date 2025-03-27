All Lost Page locations of Kinkakuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Kinkakuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be found in the Yamashiro region. The area has four Lost Pages to collect, and finding them all will grant you some XP and one Knowledge Point. If you're looking to unlock more abilities of Naoe and Yasuke, farming Knowledge Points and increasing the Knowledge Ranks are essential.

This article will share the location of all four of Kinkakuji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Kinkakuji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

To find Kinkakuji Temple in AC Shadows, travel to the Yamashiro region first. Then, navigate to the northern side of Kyoto to access the temple. The nearest viewpoint to fast travel is Shokokuji Pagoda in Kyoto.

Make sure to use Naoe to find the Lost Pages, as her coherent climbing abilities are required here. Since the area is not restricted, you can take your time to discover the pages.

Here are the locations of all four Lost Pages of Kinkakuji Temple:

Lost Page 1

Location of the first Lost Page in Kinkakuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Soon after entering the Kinkakuji Temple premises, you can find the first Lost Page. Proceed to the marked location on the image and collect the item in front of a small light post.

Lost Page 2

Location of the second Lost Page in Kinkakuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To collect the second Lost Page, navigate to the slightly northwest side of the temple. Then, climb the big temple building using Naoe's grappling hook and collect the item from the rooftop.

Lost Page 3

Location of the third Lost Page in Kinkakuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The third page is in the middle of the pond found in the Kinkakuji Temple area. Reach the island (location marked on the image) and collect the Lost Page from the top of a stone sculpture.

Lost Page 4

Location of the fourth Lost Page in Kinkakuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The fourth Lost Page can be a little difficult to find, as it is located far from the main temple area. Proceed to the northeast side of the temple to find a house. You can use the Focus Mode to detect the Lost Page and get inside the house to collect it.

Upon collecting all four Lost Pages in Kinkakuji Temple, the game will reward you with 500 XP and one Knowledge Point.

