How does fast travel work in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? 

Fast travel in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is essential for navigating the game’s massive open world. Set in feudal Japan, the game features nine expansive regions, each filled with cities, settlements, and enemy-controlled territories. With so many missions, objectives, and side activities scattered across the map, walking or riding everywhere can be time-consuming.

That’s where quick travel comes in — but it’s not as simple as teleporting anywhere you want. There are specific mechanics and restrictions in place, making viewpoints more important than ever.

Unlocking viewpoints for Fast travel in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Open the World option from the menu in AC Shadows

Fast travel in Assassin's Creed Shadows is linked to viewpoints, which are travel hubs throughout the map. You can't instantly travel to any arbitrary location like in some previous Assassin's Creed games — you must first locate and synchronize with a viewpoint. Each city or settlement will have a minimum of one viewpoint within reach, and some will even be in enemy-held territories, so they're dangerous but worthwhile targets.

All viewpoints are locked at the start of the game, which means you cannot use them until you climb and sync with either of the main characters, Naoe or Yasuke. When a viewpoint is unlocked, it shows all objectives and points of interest nearby, so it is a useful tool for navigation and exploration.

How can you Fast travel in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Once you’ve synchronized with a viewpoint, travel becomes accessible. To use it, simply open the map, hover over the unlocked viewpoint, and hold the prompted button to instantly travel there. This saves a lot of time, especially when moving between different regions, cities, or quest locations.

However, since quick travel is limited to viewpoints, players must still explore on foot, horseback, or by other means to reach new areas. This system encourages exploration while still offering convenience when needed.

Why Fast travel matters in Shadows’ RPG world

With Assassin’s Creed Shadows leaning more into RPG mechanics, the game’s huge map and multiple objectives make fast travel a necessity. While past titles allowed quick travel to any previously visited location, Shadows restricts it to viewpoints, keeping exploration meaningful while still offering convenience. Unlocking viewpoints early will make navigation easier, so prioritizing them when exploring each region is a smart strategy.

Quick travel might be a simple feature, but in a game of this scale, it’s indispensable and it will save time and enhance your experience.

