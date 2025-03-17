All you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Shadows map

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows map is shaping up to be one of the most exciting open-world settings in Ubisoft’s long-running series. After the more compact world of AC Mirage, Ubisoft is taking players back to a sprawling open world in 16th-century Japan. With its diverse landscapes, towering castles, and iconic torii gates, Shadows aims to deliver a meticulously crafted world that stays true to the era’s historical setting.

But how big is the map? What regions can players explore? And how does it compare to previous Assassin’s Creed games? Let’s dive into everything we know about the Assassin’s Creed Shadows map and its vast open world.

Note: This article is in progress and more information will be added later.

How big is the Assassin’s Creed Shadows map?

Glimpse from AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has officially announced that the Assassin's Creed Shadows map will be around the same scale as that of Assassin's Creed Origins, spanning around 80km². Though that may not be the biggest map in the series, creative director Jonathan Dumont has made it clear that Ubisoft was striving for realistic proportions, so mountains, cities, and fortresses will feel huge compared to previous games.

For comparison, Assassin's Creed Origins (Egypt) covered 80km² and Assassin's Creed Valhalla (England) 94km² of landmass. Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Greece) was a bit bigger, with 130km² of landmass, but Assassin's Creed Black Flag (Caribbean) is still the largest with 235km² due to all the open water.

Although Shadows isn't the largest of all Assassin's Creed maps, its high-detailed world and seasonal shift should make one of the most immersive Assassin's Creed worlds thus far.

Read more: Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings revealed

All Assassin’s Creed Shadows map regions

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows map has been divided into nine major provinces, each reflecting the rich history, geography, and architecture of feudal Japan. These provinces offer a mix of urban settlements, countryside villages, castles, and dangerous wilderness filled with secrets to uncover.

Here are the confirmed Assassin’s Creed Shadows regions:

Kii

Wakasa

Omi

Iga

Harima

Settsu

Tamba

Yamato

Yamashiro

Each of these regions will offer unique historical landmarks, side quests, and dynamic environments, making exploration an essential part of the game.

What to expect from exploration and points of interest

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows map is about the depth of exploration and interactive elements. Ubisoft has introduced several key features that make the world feel alive.

1) Torii gates and secret locations

Torii gates are iconic red structures often found at temple entrances. In AC Shadows, they serve as guides to hidden areas, leading players to secrets, valuable loot, and assassination targets.

2) Fully integrated castles

Unlike previous Assassin’s Creed games, castles in Shadows are seamlessly built into the world, rather than as separate dungeons. Infiltrating castles using stealth or engaging in full-scale battles will be a highlight of the experience.

3) Dynamic weather and seasonal changes

AC Shadows will be the first entry in the series to feature a map with a dynamic weather system and changing seasons. This means locations will look and feel different depending on whether you visit them. Weather will also impact gameplay mechanics, making stealth and exploration more immersive.

How Assassin’s Creed Shadows compares to other AC maps

In terms of scale, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is larger than AC Mirage but smaller than Valhalla or Odyssey. However, its focus on dense, interactive environments means that players can expect a highly detailed world rather than just a large one.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to release on March 20, 2025.

