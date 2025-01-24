Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings revealed

Ubisoft has officially revealed the Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements, and they are a real doozy. The developers have not only provided the ideal requirements for your low, medium, and high-end PCs but also clarified certain types of settings based on ray-tracing, and what type of build you would need to run the game smoothly.

That said, the lowest specifications you need to allow you to play the game are rather generous. Intel Core i7 8700k/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 will do the trick for processing. For graphical settings, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB/ AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB/ Intel Arc A580 8GB (REBAR ON) will be ideal. That said, here's a deep dive into the Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements.

Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements: Selective Ray Tracing, Standard Ray Tracing, and Extended Ray Tracing

Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements revealed (Image via Ubisoft)

As mentioned, although you can play the game with bare minimal hardware, your rig will need some serious hardware if you want to immerse yourself in Feudal Japan. For this reason, the Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements have been divided into three divisions with their sub-divisions as well.

Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements for Selective Ray Tracing

All Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements for Selective Ray Tracing (Image via Ubisoft)

The Minimum setting will allow you to experience everything the game offers, but you will not be able to take in the game's visual aspect as intended. The Recommended setting, on the other hand, will let you experience Feudal Japan as the developers would want you to.

As for the Enthusiast, if you have a powerful rig, you can use that processing power to get the most out of Assassin's Creed Shadows. Thankfully, the cut-off margin is at the Nvidia 4070 Ti Super. This is great because you will not have to shift to the newer Nvidia 50 Series to get the most bang for your buck.

Minimum

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 30 FPS

Visual Settings: Low

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700k/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB/ AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB/ Intel Arc A580 8GB (REBAR ON)

Recommended

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600x

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti 8GB/ AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Intel Arc B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

Enthusiast

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440P at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600x

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/ AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Intel Arc B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 4K at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel Core i7 12700k/ AMD Ryzen 7 5800x3D

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB/ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB

Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements for Standard Ray Tracing

All Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements for Standard Ray Tracing (Image via Ubisoft)

As with all modern-day video games, ray-tracing has become a huge part of it and in many ways, brings the game to life. The Minimum requirement is very decent and requires a 20 Series to work (which, to be honest, is an extremely reasonable ask in 2025). You should have no trouble experiencing the Canon and Immersive modes in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

On the other hand, the Recommended Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements scale to the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super. It also asks for either Intel Core i5 11600k or AMD Ryzen 5 5600x for processing power.

Minimum

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 30 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700k/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/ Intel Arc B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

Recommended

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440P at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600x

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB/ AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB

Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements for Extended Ray Tracing

All Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements for Extended Ray Tracing (Image via Ubisoft)

If you're a hardcore gamer and have a high-end rig, you'll be happy to know that you can leverage its power to bring Feudal Japan to life. The Enthusiast and Extreme Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements are the same except for the GPU which requires an RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4090 24GB, respectively.

If this is your rig's current setup, you will enjoy unlocking abilities/skills and using them in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You will feel as if you've (quite literally) stepped into the shoes of Naoe and/or Yasuke.

Enthusiast

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440p at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: Ultra

CPU: Intel Core Intel i7 13700k/ AMD Ryzen 7 7800x3D

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

Extreme

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 4K at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: Ultra

CPU: Intel Core Intel i7 13700k/ AMD Ryzen 7 7800x3D

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB

In addition to the Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements, here is a look at other features that you can expect:

Raytraced Global Illumination and Reflections

In-Game Benchmark Tool for Performance Analysis

Ultra-Wide Resolution Support

Upscaler and Frame Generation: Intel XeSS 2, NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1

Uncapped Framerate

In-Depth Customization Options

Dynamic Resolution Support

HDR Support

AMD Eyefinity and NVIDIA Surround Compatible

Lastly, you will also be able to customize many aspects of the game, including configuration, controller layouts, and keyboard/mouse configuration. There will also be a large variety of language options and more.

