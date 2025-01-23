What are Canon and Immersive modes in Assassin's Creed Shadows? 

While Assassin's Creed Shadows features numerous RPG elements, Ubisoft has incorporated Canon and Immersive modes that simplify the narrative. With two distinct protagonists and an intricate storyline to explore, you have the freedom to shape the plot according to your preferences. There is now an option that enables the game to make decisions on your behalf, ensuring a lore-accurate approach to the story. There is also a great adjustment option for the spoken language.

This article highlights the various aspects of Canon and Immersive modes in Assassin's Creed Shadows and examines their impact on gameplay experiences.

Canon and Immersive modes in Assassin's Creed Shadows explained

Canon mode

Enjoy the title with predetermined choices by enabling the Canon mode (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows includes a feature that allows you to activate Canon mode. With this enabled, you can experience the game with predetermined choices. This allows for an uninterrupted enjoyment of the main storyline, eliminating the need to deliberate over which response to select when presented with multiple prompts.

This development by Ubisoft is indeed intriguing and represents a significant enhancement. Given the widespread appeal of RPGs within the gaming world, the incorporation of this element has the potential to be revolutionary. The choice-free experience offered by Canon mode may substantially elevate its popularity among a broad spectrum of gamers.

Immersive mode

Characters will converse in their respective languages in Immersive mode (Image via Ubisoft)

Activating Immersive mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows can offer a captivating experience during your journey. The game includes characters who communicate in multiple languages, such as Japanese, English, and Portuguese. When Immersive mode is turned on, these characters will exclusively converse in their designated languages.

This can result in an engaging experience, allowing you to deep-dive into the Sengoku period in feudal Japan. Notably, subtitles can be activated in your chosen language to facilitate comprehension of the dialogues.

The introduction of both Canon and Immersive modes, along with the option for players to select their preferred gameplay style, is quite compelling. Ubisoft is currently in a challenging position following several setbacks due to recent lacklustre releases and the delay in the launch of AC Shadows. Now, these distinctive features, combined with the promising open-world experience in Shadows, hold significant potential to turn the situation around.

