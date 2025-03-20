Ubisoft stocks hike following Assassin's Creed Shadows launch

Now that Assassin's Creed Shadows is out, Ubisoft can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Their stock has undoubtedly seen a surge after the positive reception following the arrival of their biggest AAA gaming experience to date. This is a big deal since the company has been banking on the success of the latest entry in the beloved stealth-action franchise for a while now.

Given the latest controversy surrounding the game, this is certainly a positive outcome for the French company as they weren't doing so hot in terms of game production and profits.

Assassin's Creed Shadows' successful launch is a saving grace for Ubisoft

Despite eager fan anticipation, Shadows has been the subject of controversy lately (Image via Ubisoft)

The past few years have been tumultuous for Ubisoft. From projects being in development hell like Beyond Good & Evil 2 to underwhelming sales of titles like Skull and Bones and even game shutdowns such as that of XDefiant, it has been a rocky road. Investors have also expressed concerns over internal mismanagement and failure to keep up with market trends.

To top it off, their share prices have been declining over the years, especially last year and the beginning of this year. However, the success of Assassin's Creed Shadows looks to buck this trend and might put them back on track. The game has garnered controversy for featuring the African samurai Yasuke as well as LGBTQ+ content from netizens.

Read More: Ubisoft reportedly has an anti-harassment plan ahead of AC Shadows' release

Ubisoft was even recently reported to be preparing to brace for any backlash following the game's launch by keeping an eye out for any harassment campaigns against their employees who are involved with the game. For now, it looks like the coast is clear, as there are positive reviews across the board.

Furthermore, the game also saw a couple of delays, worrying fans further. Now that the teams' efforts have paid off, we might see a more determined approach to games and management for better future projects.

Assassin's Creed Shadowsis on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

