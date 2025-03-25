"This is pathetic": Ubisoft faces backlash following AC Milan and Assassin's Creed Shadows collab

Following the launch of the controversial Assassin's Creed Shadows, publisher Ubisoft is going all out on the game's marketing and promotion. This includes a collaboration with Italian football club AC Milan, where some of its players talk about the game and offer their opinions on the two protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke. However, netizens seem to think that this collaboration is a waste of time.

Ad

With the post making rounds on X, Facebook, Instagram, and similar social media platforms, players are generally unhappy and are pointing out the performative nature of the collaboration, with a user on X stating:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many players pointed out how the interview seemed inorganic, with another user pointing out that the athletes seemed clueless:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been catching a lot of flak from gamers since its launch. While much of it is over how the game stars a black samurai and features LGBTQ+ romance options for the protagonists, the other half is lambasting the studio for being culturally inappropriate.

Read More: Assassin's Creed Shadows controversy weighed in on by Japanese Prime Minister

Some fans of the club seemed embarrassed that AC Milan agreed to this collaboration, like user @ramengamingtv:

Ad

"how embarrassing, come ln. milan you dont need to associate with a trash game. Bet you they never even heard of this game"

Even on the Instagram page where this video was posted, many of the comments were pessimistic. Case in point, one user seemed to imply that the publisher is trying too hard to promote the game:

The collaboration has seen mixed reception (Image via Instagram)

Another user seemed to think that this collaboration with football players is a waste of time:

Ad

Not everyone is on board (Image via Instagram)

Assassin's Creed Shadows and AC Milan collaboration gets booed by fans

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the video, members João Félix, Tijjani Reijnders, Warren Bondo, and Strahinja Pavlović can be seen talking about the game and answering questions that draw on the "AC" name of the Ubisoft franchise and their football club. Whether club members know anything about the game ceases to matter when commenters argue in bad faith and hate for no reason.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.