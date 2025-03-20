Assassin's Creed Shadows controversy weighed in on by Japanese Prime Minister

We have heard several takes about the controversy surrounding Assassin's Creed Shadows, and now, even the Japanese Prime Minister has stepped in to talk about it. At a recent conference meet in Japan, Shigeru Ishiba touched upon the game's depiction of a key Shinto shrine being destroyed by protagonist Yasuke as part of the story.

Ad

It should be noted that this shrine also exists in real-life Japan. As such, the Prime Minister suggests this is insensitive towards cultural and religious beliefs and is worried about this act influencing vandalism or even terrorism in their country. Here are the full details.

Also Read: Assassin's Creed Shadows PC review

Japanese Prime Minister suggests Assassin's Creed Shadows could promote real-life violence

Concerns surrounding shrine vandalism by bad-faith tourists have sprung forth (Image via Ubisoft)

The shrine in question is Itatehyozu Shrine, located in Himeji in Hyogo Prefecture. The act of destroying it is seen as insensitive among the Shinto community in Japan. Furthermore, government officials have suggested that no shrine officials or priests were approached about featuring it in the game in the first place.

Ad

Trending

Translated by IGN, here's what the Prime Minister was asked by politician Hiroyuki Kada:

"I fear that allowing players to attack and destroy real-world locations in the game without permission could encourage similar behavior in real life. Shrine officials and local residents are also worried about this. Of course, freedom of expression must be respected, but acts that demean local cultures should be avoided.”

Ad

Ishiba replied that such matters will be discussed with relevant government branches such as the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, he was firm on his stance that defacing a sacred place as the Itatehyozu Shrine is "out of question" and "an insult to the nation itself."

Ishiba further adds:

"When the Self-Defense Forces were deployed to Samawah, Iraq, we ensured they studied Islamic customs beforehand. Respecting the culture and religion of a country is fundamental, and we must make it clear that we will not simply accept acts that disregard them."

Ad

This is not the first time Ubisoft has come under fire for insensitive depictions of Japan concerning Assassin's Creed Shadows. Previously, a physical pre-order bonus featuring a one-legged Tori Gate was pulled from sale as these locations represent a partition between the mortal and sacred realms. The company has apologized numerous times to fans, both Japanese and global, for their errors.

These controversies among others, like accusations of woke ideologies, have been a primary roadblock for Assassin's Creed Shadows since its announcement. Thankfully, the positive reception to the game has offered Ubisoft some breathing room, but it remains to be seen how things turn out from here onwards.

Ad

Read More: Ubisoft stocks hike following Assassin's Creed Shadows launch

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.