Nvidia RTX 5070 benchmarks: Performance in video games and more

The Nvidia RTX 5070 is slated to be the next 1440p gaming champion from Team Green. The GPU and its Ti sibling are set for a February launch, with independent reviews set to arrive a few weeks later. For now, we will look at the framerate gains showcased by the company in several of the latest video games, which can give us a solid idea of what to expect from the Blackwell-based pixel pusher.

Read on to find out the performance uplifts the next generation would mark.

How does the RTX 5070 perform in video games?

The RTX 5070 delivers healthy performance gains over the 4070 (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 5070 brings both gen-on-gen rasterization and ray tracing performance coupled with improvements in AI-based upscaling technologies such as Ray Reconstruction and Frame Generation. With DLSS, Nvidia claims the card can hit the performance numbers of the RTX 4090, which is a bold claim for a mid-range 70-class GPU.

Thanks to AI, RTX 5070 delivers 4090-level performance (Image via Nvidia)

At CES, the company has showcased tech demos that show the 70-class GPU achieve performance numbers of the 4090. Moreover, with the new DLSS technology, Nvidia has also claimed reductions in latencies, which could directly contribute to better competitive experiences. However, more in-depth testing of the two GPUs is necessary before drawing conclusions.

For now, here's the performance gains the 5070 is set to deliver as opposed to the 4070:

Application/Game Setting RTX 4070 RTX 5070 Resident Evil 4 RT 1x 1.5x Horizon Forbidden West DLSS 1x 1.5x Frostpunk 2 DLSS 4 1x 2x Hogwarts Legacy DLSS 4 RT 1x 2x Star Wars: Outlaws DLSS 4 RT 1x 2x Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS 4 Full RT 1x 2x Indiana Jones DLSS 4 Full RT 1x 2x Black Myth: Wukong DLSS 4 Full RT 1x 2x Alan Wake 2 DLSS 4 Full RT 1x 2x DaVinci Resolve DLSS 4 1x 1.5x D5 Render DLSS 4 1x 2.3x Generative AI (Flux.dev) FP4 1x 3.7x

Do note the company hasn't revealed benchmarks with accurate framerate numbers yet. We'll have to wait for independent reviews to launch in a few weeks for the exact metrics.

How does the RTX 5070 perform in creative software and productivity?

The biggest gains with the AI-based software suite are seen in creative software. In Flux.dev, which is a transformer-based image generator AI, the 5070 delivers 370% better performance, largely because of the dedicated AI accelerator hardware the Blackwell GPUs bundle.

In 3D rendering and video editing, Nvidia has managed to deliver 50-130% better compilation times thanks to the latest improvements in creative technologies such as automated noise removal, accelerated rendering pipelines thanks to CUDA, and more.

What makes the 5070 most promising is the $549 price tag it still targets despite the latest AI hardware, DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation, and gen-on-gen rendering capability improvements. Although the 4070 starts from a similar price tag these days, the 5070 is $50 cheaper when compared to the launch price of the 4070 and the 4070 Super.

Overall, the card seems promising for the 1440p price point. However, first-party benchmarks are still to be taken with a skeptical eye. We would recommend waiting for the final launch of the GPUs before pulling the trigger.

