Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super vs RTX 4070 Super: Which is the best gaming GPU in 2024?

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super are 1440p graphics cards launched as part of the newly refreshed 40 series lineup. The GPUs improve upon the original non-Super GPUs with better performance and pricing, making them better game options. While the 4070 Ti Super replaces its older equivalent, the 4070 Super will continue to sell alongside the 4070.

Although the graphics cards differ significantly in their price segments, they share a lot in common. This article will look at the specs, pricing, and performance details of the cards to find out which is the best option in 2024.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super are excellent 1440p gaming GPUs

The new Super graphics cards bring better performance to the table (Image via Nvidia)

Before delving into the performance details of the graphics cards, let's look at their on-paper specs. The GPUs are based on a similar architecture, which means head-to-head specs comparisons will give a clear idea of what to expect from either card.

Specs comparison

With the Super upgrade, the new 70-class graphics cards now differ in the graphics processors powering them. While the same AD104 graphics processor powers the 4070 Super as the 4070 and 4070 Ti, the RTX 4070 Ti Super has been shifted to the AD103.

Both graphics cards have received spec sheet upgrades, which gives them an extra edge in rasterization and ray tracing performance. However, the 4070 Ti Super is significantly more stacked than the non-Ti GPU. The graphics card also bundles 16 GB of video memory, up from the 12 GB buffer on the RTX 4070 Super.

A detailed side-by-side comparison of the specs of the two graphics cards is as follows:

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super Graphics processor AD104 AD103 CUDA cores 7,168 8,448 Tensor cores 224 264 RT cores 56 3rd gen 66 3rd gen Memory size 12 GB 16 GB Memory type 192-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,475 MHz 2,610 MHz TDP 220W 285W Price $599 $799

Performance comparison

The new RTX 4070 Super bundles significant performance improvement over the 4070 (Image via Nvidia)

Performance is the deal breaker for most gamers. The 4070 Ti Super is much faster than the more affordable alternative, given the market segment it aims for. However, the RTX 4070 Ti Super is also more costly: $799 for this GPU compared to the $599 4070 Super.

Below is a list of performance metrics recorded by the graphics cards in some of the latest video games. These benchmarks were sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super Starfield 69 80 Hogwarts Legacy 58 67 Avatar Frontiers of Pandora 63 73 Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 77 89 Microsoft Flight Simulator 91 104 Red Dead Redemption 2 117 133

The RTX 4070 Ti Super offers about 15-20% more performance in the latest titles depending on how demanding they are. Most games are pretty playable on the 4070 Super. The cheaper card is fine if 1440p is all you are targeting.

However, the 4070 Ti Super is a fantastic 4K gaming card as well. The GPU can max out most of the latest releases, making it a fantastic force for playing the latest games at high resolutions. It also ensures future-proofing.

If you have the cash, the RTX 4070 Ti Super is simply a much better option to opt for. However, on a tight budget, the RTX 4070 Super won't disappoint you. The graphics card is a formidable 1440p gaming GPU and packs significant power for 4K gaming and professional rendering as well.

