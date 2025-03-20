Assassin’s Creed Shadows timeline explained: when does it take place?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is right around the corner, and the game developers over at Ubisoft are finally ready to give the gaming community what they have been asking for. The fans have been begging for a game that takes place in Japan, and many other game developers beat them to the punch; however, it is better to be late than have nothing to show at all.

The latest installment of the iconic gaming franchise will not only take place in Japan but also in one of its darkest times. Shadows takes place in 1579, at the height of the Sengoku period. Ubisoft must have thought of enough ways to improve from previous entries and used history as a backdrop, allowing the developers to feature a much more diverse cast of characters and compelling storylines.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will take players to the worst eras of Japanese history

This entry has one of the most interesting periods of the entire franchise (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has always had a strong penchant for using significant historical events in its games. The Assassin's Creed franchise has thrived from this formula, and the developers kicked it up a notch by taking the fans to the Sengoku period. This era wasn't recognized for progress and improvements because of the Civil War.

Recent promos can be seen as evidence of the setting since they featured prominent historical figures, such as Oda Nobunaga, a feudal lord who played a large part in the Unification. Historical records also proved that Nobunaga took in a man from Africa and trained him to be a powerful samurai, Yasuke. He is one of the two playable protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The game also featured the Shinobi clan, whose members resisted Nobunaga's mission. Nobunaga waged war with different clans who defied his quest to bring order and unity to Japan. Naoe is the second playable character in the game, who embarks on a revenge quest, leading her to an unlikely alliance with Yasuke. The two characters work together, and each of their skills complements the other.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will take the gaming community to one of the darkest times in Japanese history. History enthusiasts will be pleased to see game developers tackle this era and showcase how war and betrayal can lead to nothing good.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released on March 20, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

