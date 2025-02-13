Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 and Xbox performance and PC features revealed

Assassin's Creed Shadows is fast approaching, and the gaming community is eager to experience this new chapter with all the latest features. The franchise is renowned for its historical roots, combat systems, cinematic experience, and storytelling, and the upcoming installment will feature all that and more. Ubisoft released a new teaser showcasing all the new elements fans can expect across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

In this article, we will examine the new features in greater depth and discuss how to get the full experience for your system of choice. Ubisoft has realized what is at stake and is not holding back in delivering a visually pleasing experience for hardcore fans.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is taking it to the next level

The latest Assassin's Creed entry offers an immersive and customizable gaming experience (Image via Ubisoft)

There is no denying that earlier previews have taken the fans' breath away with the ultrarealistic graphics and appeal to Japanese culture; however, the developers had more up their sleeves. Assassin's Creed Shadows will not be coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and for good reason considering Ubisoft is using an upgraded version of its Anvil engine.

This title will benefit from the extra horsepower of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and run smoothly on gaming PCs. Players will have many more customization options on PC than on console versions, but the game was built from the ground up for this generation of gaming consoles. There is no reason to fear being left out or playing an inferior version of the game.

Here are all the upcoming features on PC:

Performance optimized for Intel Core Ultra Processors

AI Enhanced Intel XESS 2 Support

Upscaling and frame generation technologies

Ray-traced global illumination and reflections

Uncapped framerate

Ultra-wide resolution support

Dynamic resolution scaling support

In-game benchmark tool

Multiple support modes for various PC builds

UI Configuration

Remappable buttons and controller support

Keyboard and mouse support

Multi-language support and immersive mode

Dynamic seasons

Destructible environment

Dynamic wind and environmental particle effects

Virtualized geometry

Ubisoft and Intel worked closely on the upcoming project, a beautiful example of game developers gaining access to cutting-edge technology to create a new project from the ground up. While gaming consoles will miss out on the exclusive PC features courtesy of Intel, the game will still look and run seamlessly.

PC players with low and medium builds can rest easy knowing that the game will cater to their present specs. Multiple support modes will be available, ranging from low to medium to high settings, and players will hardly notice any difference unless they are pixel-peepers. The PC version also allows players who prefer a controller layout rather than the traditional MnK to use a DualSense or Xbox controller.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is shaping up to be the most visually pleasing entry for the entire series (Image via Ubisoft)

Like other games with similar settings, such as Ghost of Tsushima, this game will have state-of-the-art Japanese dubbing for an authentic and immersive experience. While most players would prefer to play this game in their native tongue, it reflects the developers' efforts to honor the culture.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are still great options

After viewing the PC features trailer, some might be dissuaded from grabbing the console versions, but that shouldn't be the case. While most of the features will be available, console players will only be missing out on the exclusive features for PC provided by the Intel processors and PC features, such as the ultrawide support for wider displays, optimized performance, and graphics settings.

The developers included a realistic physics mechanic in which characters can destroy specific items and structures. In the trailer, players can annihilate enemies and crush them into crates as Yasuke and slice through thin sliding doors with Naoe's katana. The gameplay possibilities are endless, and players will have options to get through certain combat encounters.

The dynamic seasons feature is shared across all versions, and while it does make the game feel real and the environment look different, these offer impressive gameplay benefits. For example, if it is snowing, icicles will freeze up on ledges, and players can use them to distract enemy targets for a stealth approach.

Players will also notice different particle effects from the screen as they explore certain areas. Flower petals will flow naturally at the gusts of wind, and the lighting will make the game look even more aesthetically pleasing. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will likely have ray tracing but not on the same level as the PC version.

Conclusion

Assassin's Creed fans should seriously consider their platform of choice before playing this title (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is scheduled to be released next month, and this new trailer featuring all the improvements and advancements is doing the game a ton of favors. Ubisoft's partnership with Intel is a great business opportunity, and to see how far the franchise has come in retrospect could set the standard for future sequels.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released on March 20, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

