Should you try out Assassin's Creed Brotherhood in 2025?

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood was originally launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in the winter of 2010. It arrived on PC a few months later. Ubisoft thought the title was too good to be locked on that generation of gaming systems, prompting the developer to remaster it on various platforms, a testament to its timeless quality.

Despite its age, this entry holds up well and stands the test of time. Some would argue that Brotherhood was ahead of its time and recent entries couldn't hold a candle next to it. With various ports and remasters, this game is worth revisiting in 2025 and is a good entry point for newer fans.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective and personal opinions about the game.

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood has broken new ground for the franchise

Ezio still has some unfinished business, and his story is far from over (Image via Ubisoft Montreal)

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood takes place after the events of Assassin's Creed 2; however, it is not considered the third major entry of the general Assassin's Creed franchise. Ezio's story continues through this game during the 16th century as he faces a new enemy who would not rest until Italy bent to their new rule.

Despite being limited to the city of Rome, Ubisoft did not hold back and made this entry a worthy sequel.

Rome in Assassin's Creed Brotherhood is full of life, and players can explore its streets, take up odd jobs like assassination contracts, descend to the city's underground system, revisit iconic landmarks like the Colosseum, and climb up tall towers for a bird's eye view to get their bearings.

Ubisoft stayed true to the namesake of the brotherhood since Ezio could save civilians from being mugged and recruit them to his cause.

As Ezio Auditore da Firenze, players can train and earn experience points for their recruits and send them off on missions. Alternatively, if they are tracking down a target and can't find the short window of opportunity to go in for the kill, a fellow assassin can do the dirty job for them as they watch from a distance.

While tailing a moving target, Ezio can blend in with the crowd and try his hardest to avoid being noticed. This is a feature that not many fans appreciate since it can get chaotic real quick, and they can be overrun by enemies faster than they can make the kill. The combat and swordplay are just as good with the addition of chain executions.

This is an Assassin's Creed game through and through. Returning players will notice the obvious similarities in gameplay, traversal, and combat.

Ubisoft added a few improvements, such as enemy NPCs being much more aggressive to spice up the fighting experience and give Ezio a run for his money.

Despite being limited to one city, the map of Assassin's Creed Brotherhood is massive in scale, and it can be a hassle to explore on foot. Fortunately, players can summon horses to shorten travel time on the ground or take a shorter route by jumping from one rooftop to another with parkour. Assassins are meant to be quick and light on their feet, and the developer nailed the concept.

Multiplayer is another new ground for the Assassin's Creed franchise, and the earlier days were much more exciting.

In Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, players can compete with fellow assassins to track down certain targets while having a bounty on their heads.

It is not just a race to see which player can get the most kills. The criteria heavily lean toward who can get the cleanest kills without being detected to showcase their skills of being a true assassin.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft made the tough decision to pull the plug on all online servers for Assassin's Creed Brotherhood multiplayer. However, this title will always be remembered as the first game in the franchise to pioneer this feature.

Verdict

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood is a worthy follow-up with some groundbreaking features (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood may feel like a story expansion following the events of Assassin's Creed 2. However, Ubisoft added a few features to make the gaming experience distinct from previous entries. The fact that the developer managed to release three games in a row to complete an overarching story is a testament to their skills.

Despite being released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC, the core of Assassin's Creed Brotherhood remained intact through the various ports and remasters.

Assassin's Creed 2 kicked off the Ezio trilogy with a bang, and this was a worthy follow-up that should be played by hardcore fans before Assassin's Creed Revelations to get the full experience.

