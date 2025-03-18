All combat options for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Naoe is one of the two protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows. A shinobi and assassin from Iga Province, she excels in stealth combat and agility-based techniques. As the story progresses, she unlocks various combat options, with stealth being her most effective approach.

This article will explore all the combat options available for Naoe in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Combat options for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, explained

Naoe, as mentioned earlier, excels in a stealthy approach, with her combat kit designed specifically for it. While you can opt for direct combat, her playstyle shines when emphasizing stealth, especially since Yasuke offers a more aggressive combat experience.

Activating Eagle Vision (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Eagle Vision

Eagle Vision is a returning Assassin's Creed feature that Naoe can use to highlight enemy positions — even behind walls. This allows for better environmental awareness, making stealthier gameplay more manageable.

Stealth tools

Naoe has four primary tools at her disposal to help her stealth approach and expand her combat options, opening up various combat possibilities:

Smoke Bomb: Creates a cloud of smoke, allowing for quick escapes or the assassination of low-rank enemies without detection.

Creates a cloud of smoke, allowing for quick escapes or the assassination of low-rank enemies without detection. Shinobi Bells: A distraction tool that lures guards away from their posts, creating opportunities to sneak past them or even call them to perform a safe assassination.

A distraction tool that lures guards away from their posts, creating opportunities to sneak past them or even call them to perform a safe assassination. Kunai: Sharp throwing knives capable of dealing high damage, often resulting in one-shot kills with precise aim.

Sharp throwing knives capable of dealing high damage, often resulting in one-shot kills with precise aim. Shuriken: Star-shaped throwing weapons that temporarily stun enemies.

Weapons Naoe can use in Assassin's Creed Shadows

As you progress, Naoe unlocks additional weapons, each catering to different combat styles.

Naoe's Katana (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Katana

A well-balanced and versatile weapon, the katana allows Naoe to engage in both stealth and direct combat. It offers a good mix of speed, damage, and defense, enabling her to deflect normal enemy attacks easily.

Kusarigama

A unique weapon ideal for crowd control, the kusarigama combines a scythe connected by a chain with a weighted end for added reach and control. It allows Naoe to attack enemies from a distance, push them back, and even handle multiple opponents. In close quarters, the scythe can be used for more precise combat.

Tanto & Hidden Blade

This stealth-focused weapon combination enhances Naoe's speed and lethality. The tanto enables "lightning-fast" stabs, while the iconic Hidden Blade allows for quick and silent assassinations. This combo also unlocks the ability to perform double assassinations, making it perfect for a "death-by-a-thousand-cuts" playstyle.

Basic offensive or combat mechanics

The basic combat mechanics that you must know:

Red-glowing attacks are unstoppable, so dodge them.

are so dodge them. A perfectly timed dodge leaves the enemy vulnerable (glowing yellow) , and this is your chance to strike.

leaves the , and this is your chance to strike. White-glowing attacks can be deflected for counterattacks.

can be for If your health is low, use rations to restore it.

That covers everything there is to know about Naoe's combat options in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

