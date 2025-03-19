Assassin’s Creed Shadows Yasuke combat guide

Yasuke is one of the two playable protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The character, who began his journey as a slave in a foreign land and ascended the ranks to become a noble samurai warrior, is more of a brawler and is suited for a direct attack. You will learn more about his skills as the campaign progresses.

Ad

This article covers everything you must know about Yasuke's combat options.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has a few combat options for Yasuke

Yasuke's playstyle Assassin's Creed Shadows is much more aggressive than his assassin counterpart's.

Unlike Naoe's quiet and stealthy playstyle, Yasuke is much larger and is built for a direct assault. As a noble samurai, he will not back down from a fight and will protect the people with all his might.

Ad

Trending

Yasuke can break through any door with his brute force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

While Naoe's background as a shinobi ninja allows her to see enemies through walls, Yasuke can break reinforced doors by simply sprinting through them. This mechanic is useful in catching enemies on the other side by surprise and deals impressive damage.

Ad

Once your opponent has had enough, Yasuke can perform a brutal execution by beheading enemies in front of their allies.

Also read: Should you try out Assassin's Creed Revelations in 2025?

You should expect fast-paced combat sequences whenever you use Yasuke. You can break an enemy's guard after performing a combo finisher and switch between weapons during the heat of battle.

Yasuke has a special skill called Sheathed Posture Attack. This move can be lethal against unsuspecting enemies as it allows you to charge toward your target and pull out your katana at the right moment for a lethal blow.

Ad

Yasuke has a much larger weapon loadout than Naoe

Yasuke is a force to be reckoned with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

A weapon is only effective if the person wielding it knows how to control it. Yasuke spent years mastering different samurai weapons. Here are all the weapons that he can use and a brief overview of each one:

Ad

Long Katana: The Long Katana is the de facto weapon of choice for every samurai warrior. This variation is much longer, making it perfect for reaching enemies that are positioned further away and have decent defensive capabilities.

The Long Katana is the de facto weapon of choice for every samurai warrior. This variation is much longer, making it perfect for reaching enemies that are positioned further away and have decent defensive capabilities. Kanabo: This weapon is a massive club with spikes on the side. Each swing requires great strength, timing, and precision. Yasuke can use it to destroy anything or anyone on the receiving end.

This weapon is a massive club with spikes on the side. Each swing requires great strength, timing, and precision. Yasuke can use it to destroy anything or anyone on the receiving end. Naginata : If you are looking for a good weapon to control a crowd, the Naginata is perfect for you. It is a long weapon with a sharp blade at the end, and Yasuke can spin around to hit whoever is standing near him.

: If you are looking for a good weapon to control a crowd, the Naginata is perfect for you. It is a long weapon with a sharp blade at the end, and Yasuke can spin around to hit whoever is standing near him. Teppo Rifle : Samurai warriors and guns are a match made in heaven. This ranged weapon is more effective than the average bow and can penetrate through thick armor. It requires accuracy over speed, and you must make each shot count since the reload time is abysmal.

: Samurai warriors and guns are a match made in heaven. This ranged weapon is more effective than the average bow and can penetrate through thick armor. It requires accuracy over speed, and you must make each shot count since the reload time is abysmal. Yumi Bow: The Yumi Bow is another traditional weapon used by the samurai. This is probably the only weapon that you can use for a stealth approach since you can eliminate enemies from a safe distance.

Ad

Also read: Should you try out Assassin's Creed Brotherhood in 2025?

While all of these weapons are effective, we recommend using the Kanabo and Long Katana more often. These two melee weapons are perfect to use against a small horde of enemies or in one-on-one duels.

Combat tips and tricks

Yasuke is a welcome addition to the Assassin's Creed series (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Previous games in the Assassin's Creed franchise featured impressive combat mechanics, but this entry kicked it up a notch. There are a few things that you should keep in mind, and these tips could keep you alive long enough to fight another day:

Ad

Watch for the glowing indicators of enemy weapons. If time correctly, Yasuke can perform a flurry combo attack after a perfect parry.

Monitor your health bar and replenish by eating your rations.

Yasuke may be powerful, but he is not invincible or immortal. Evade incoming ranged attacks when you see a red indicator from a distance.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released on March 20, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.