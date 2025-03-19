Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to Get the Made You Look! trophy

Assassin's Creed Shadows is right around the corner and the gaming community is eager to see how Ubisoft changed its formula for this beloved franchise. The story follows the adventures of Naoe and Yasuke, two warriors from different backgrounds working together to stop a common enemy. While the stakes are high, it doesn't mean you can't pump the brakes and do some side content.

Trophies and achievements may not mean much to the average player; however, the game developers included them to encourage the player base to explore and occasionally deviate from the main path. This article will serve as a detailed guide to unlocking the Made You Look trophy or achievement.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers.

Unlocking the Made You Look trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

This trophy is more of an inside joke (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This trophy doesn't require any special item or defeating an overpowered boss since all you have to do is walk through a waterfall. This waterfall is hidden near a hideout that will automatically unlock throughout the first act and by completing the main quest called Spark to Flame.

The image above indicates a yellow beacon on the map, which means your character is within a hideout. Hideouts are essentially your fortress of solitude in the game where you can rest, manage your resources, increase the defenses, and so on.

Sometimes it pays off to explore your surroundings, but not all the time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Step outside and there will be a giant tree with pink petals and an archway behind it.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Similarities and differences explored

Head to the east side of the hideout and you will spot a small pond where you can practice Kuji-Kiri. This is a brief minigame where your character can practice hand gestures to improve their mental health and state.

Since you're already there, you might as well practice Kuji-Kiri to check that off the bucket list (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Keep following the stream, and you will see a waterfall. Naoe will mutter that she could use that area to practice, and you should, since it is one of the four areas where you can do this side activity, a requirement for the Zen Master trophy.

Once you are done, dive into the water and head straight to the waterfall. Instead of seeing treasure and other valuable items, you will realize that you have been duped and walked into a hidden shrine instead. The trophy or achievement will automatically pop up on screen and that's a wrap for this trophy guide.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released on March 20, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

