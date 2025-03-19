All Lost Page locations of Tennoji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows features numerous temples where you can discover and gather Lost Pages, which provide Knowledge Points and Experience Points (XP). If you're in Tennoji Temple in Osaka, one of the early-game locations, you must collect three pages to get the rewards. While employing the Focus Mode aids in identifying their locations, locating all may not be straightforward.

This article showcases the precise locations of all three Lost Pages within Tennoji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Tennoji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Situated in Osaka, Tennoji Temple is recommended for Assassin's Creed Shadows players with a minimum level of 12. Additionally, it features a viewpoint that can be unlocked, allowing for direct teleportation to the temple at any time.

It’s recommended to utilize Naoe's stealth mechanics to find the Lost Pages. Alternatively, you can select Yasuke, brawl and defeat the enemies, and collect the pages.

With this in mind, here are all three Lost Page locations of Tennoji Temple:

Lost Page #1

Location of the first Lost Page in Tennoji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

While at the Tennoji Temple, you can effortlessly gather the first page from its exterior. Head to the marked location in the image and retrieve it from the area in front of the stone sculpture.

This task can be done without attracting the attention of any enemies.

Lost Page #2

Location of the second Lost Page in Tennoji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Obtaining the next item can be challenging, as it resides within the confines of the temple walls, surrounded by enemies. Nonetheless, you can approach the area during the nighttime and use the bushes to stealthily navigate to the required location.

The Lost Page is located within a decayed tree trunk, adjacent to a small body of water. Be careful of the enemies inhabiting this area. Once you have retrieved the page, return to the underbrush and conceal yourself.

Lost Page #3

Location of the third Lost Page in Tennoji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The last item page can be easily acquired by remaining atop the buildings. Subsequently, proceed to the designated location shown in the image and enter the broken building via its roof. Drop down to the second floor and retrieve the page to fulfill the objective at the Tennoji Temple.

After collecting all three Lost Pages of Tennoji Temple, you will gain one Knowledge Point and 500 XP as rewards. Furthermore, you can also loot prominent resources in the location and use your scouts to smuggle them.

