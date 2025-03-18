Kuji-Kiri in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the mechanics the devs at Ubisoft added to make the game as immersive and as era-appropriate as possible. Inspired by the Haiku writing in Ghost of Tsushima, Kuji-Kiri in Shadows gives you small pockets of respite as well as some glimpses into the backstories of the characters.

In this guide, we have shared what you need to know about Kuji-Kiri in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Where to find Kuji-Kiri in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In-house gameplay screenshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Since Kuji-Kiri in Assassin's Creed Shadows is not displayed as an objective on the HUD or map, you must keep an eye out while traveling through the game’s world.

One of the earliest instances of Kuji-Kiri can be found during the "Fatherless Monk" quest when searching for Kyonyo. If you take the standard path, you may notice a torii gate and a shrine to the right, where the ritual site is located underneath.

A step-by-step guide to performing Kuji-Kiri

Locate a Kuji-Kiri Site – As you explore, shrine-like locations may contain the ritual area. Initiate the ritual – Once at the site, approach and press the designated interaction button (default: "E" on PC) to begin. Follow the button prompts – On-screen cues will appear, prompting you to press specific buttons in sequence. Hand gestures – Naoe will perform a series of symbolic hand signs, mimicking the real-life Kuji-Kiri practice. As you continue, the screen will gradually shift to a monochrome, ink-painting style. Experience a Flashback – If done successfully, a brief cutscene depicting a moment from Naoe’s past will play, providing deeper insight into her backstory.

What is Kuji-Kiri in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

In-house gameplay screenshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Kuji-Kiri, meaning "nine symbolic cuts" or "nine hand seals," is a ritual originating from Buddhist traditions. It involves a sequence of hand gestures, chants, and meditation to focus the mind and spirit. In Assassin's Creed Shadows, this ritual is implemented as an optional activity.

As we said before, you will not get the markers of each of these Kuji-Kiri spots on the map, so you must find them organically. They are completely optional — you don’t need to get all of them unless you are planning to 100% the game.

