Fall damage in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a mechanic that usually doesn't bother enemies much due to how the game handles it. However, there are some instances where players could die from the drop. Considering parkour is a major element of the gameplay loop, some may be searching for ways to make their descent safer.

Ad

This article guides you on how to avoid fall damage in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A guide to avoiding fall damage in Assassin's Creed Shadows

How does fall damage work?

Fall damage is not usually a cause for concern in this game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

How fall damage operates in Shadows is entirely dependent on the context. If you're simply roaming in the game's open world and take a major leap, you will hurt yourself, but your health will regenerate quickly.

Ad

Trending

However, when the same is done during active combat in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the wounds won't heal. This condition is applicable whether you trigger a fighting encounter before or after the fall.

Thus, if you are low on health and take a bad tumble when triggering combat in-game, you could wound yourself further or even get desynchronized, sending you back to the previous checkpoint.

How to avoid fall damage in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ad

Jump down into water (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Be cautious when parkouring across the map or buying particular abilities to negate this effect.

Ad

Firstly, you can leap towards the bottom directly from high places provided there is a bale of hay or an area of water below. Landing in them will not cause the protagonists Naoe/Yasuke to take any damage.

However, if neither is present to break the fall, focus on gradually lowering the playable character. This works like the parkour down mechanic in the previous titles. Press the dodge button (Circle-PS5/B-Xbox) without any directional inputs near a ledge and the character will hang from it.

Ad

Meanwhile, tilting the joystick in a direction when pressing the dodge will cause a flashier acrobatic descent. These athletic moves usually work only for Naoe.

Igan Roll in Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Another way to negate fall damage (for Naoe) is to unlock particular skills in her Shinobi Mastery Tree. Here, if you unlock the "Igan Roll" ability, pressing the dodge button just before hitting the ground will cause her to execute a roll and reduce some amount of fall damage.

Ad

Ninja Fall in Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The second level of this skill is called "Ninja Fall" and is located just above Igan Roll. With this unlocked, the dodge roll will negate all fall damage in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

That concludes the various ways to avoid fall damage in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Check out our other guides on Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.