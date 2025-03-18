Hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows, explained

The Hideout serves as the base of operations in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and this is the first time the series has made it fully customizable. It plays a crucial role in Naoe and Yasuke’s journey, offering opportunities to interact with allies, manage rewards, and customize the area to enhance progression.

As the story progresses, more individuals, such as scouts, blacksmiths, duelists, and more will join the cause, each bringing unique backstories and personal challenges.

This article provides in-depth information about the Hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

When do you unlock the Hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

The Hideout becomes available after completing the prologue. Once you finish the mission An Unpayable Debt, you gain access to the open world. Your first objective is to travel and meet Tomiko.

Conversation between Tomiko and Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Tomiko is first introduced in the prologue when Nagato, despite being injured, brings the unconscious and wounded Naoe to her for aid after she is attacked by a masked Onryo samurai.

Later, after completing An Unpayable Debt, you receive the next main quest, From Spark to Flame, which requires you to visit her homestead. At this point, Tomiko allows Naoe to use her place as a Hideout for their mission to eliminate the Onryo samurai.

Following this, you go through a brief tutorial on Hideout mechanics, including resource collection and building the Kakurega.

In summary, the Hideout unlocks during the From Spark to Flame main quest.

All customization options for the Hideout in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

At first, two structures (Tomiko’s Hiroma and the Stables) are already built. As part of the tutorial, you construct the Kakurega.

Collecting Resorces (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Before diving deeper into customization, it’s important to note that expanding the Hideout requires three main resources, which can be gathered throughout the open world:

Wood

Crops

Minerals

Additionally, every building or upgrade requires an in-game currency called Mons.

Types of rooms available in the Hideout of Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Hideout features various rooms, categorized into main rooms and themed rooms. Additionally, certain rooms can be connected using Engawa, a system that allows for customizable layouts.

Main rooms available in the Hideout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Main rooms in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Hiroma

The heart of the Hideout, where key decisions are made. This room allows new structures to be built and manages overall Hideout operations.

2) Stables

A hub for transportation, including animals and materials. It also lets you tag stockpiles for scouts to smuggle.

3) Kakurega

Manages Kakurega safehouses across Japan, granting access to fast travel, seasonal contracts, and supplies.

Cost:

Crops: 60

Wood: 30

Minerals: 5

4) Study

A hub for gathering intelligence, where the League collects and provides information.

Cost:

Crops: 60

Wood: 40

Minerals: 10

5) Forge

Enables weapon and gear upgrades, ensuring Naoe and Yasuke are prepared for stronger enemies.

Cost:

Crops: 40

Wood: 30

Minerals: 10

6) Dojo

Unlocks training for Naoe and Yasuke’s allies, allowing them to reach higher ranks.

Cost:

Crops: 350

Wood: 260

Minerals: 90

Themed rooms in Assassin's Creed Shadows

These rooms provide unique bonuses and benefits to enhance gameplay.

1) Tera

A small Buddhist altar that grants a 10% XP boost after being built.

Cost:

Crops: 740

Wood: 550

Minerals: 180

Mons: 1930

2) Jinja

A Shinto shrine that magnifies the effects of any shrine's boon after prayer.

Cost:

Crops: 690

Wood: 510

Minerals: 180

Mons: 1800

3) Nando

A barracks-like space used for sleeping and storing personal items.

Cost:

Crops: 440

Wood: 330

Minerals: 110

Mons: 1160

4) Zashiki

A sake room used for entertaining guests, increasing ration efficiency (health restoration) by 20% for both Naoe and Yasuke.

Cost:

Crops: 90

Wood: 370

Minerals: 280

Mons: 960

5) Tea Room

A space for hosting tea ceremonies, also increasing ration efficiency by 20%.

Cost:

Crops: 640

Wood: 480

Minerals: 160

Mons: 1670

6) Gallery

A display room for showcasing armor sets and weapons acquired throughout the journey.

Cost:

Crops: 490

Wood: 370

Minerals: 120

Mons: 1280

How to customize your Hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Interact with this table to customize the Hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To begin customization:

Access the Hideout – Head inside Tomiko's Hiroma. Interact with the scale model – This model represents the region and serves as the Hideout's customization hub. Build & place structures – Use collected materials to construct new buildings and place them in preferred locations. Customize interiors – Modify the inside of buildings for added personalization.

Initially, customization options are limited, but as you progress, more features unlock. Players can spend hours refining their Hideout’s layout and aesthetics. Additionally, performing Sumi-e on different animals will add them to your Hideout.

That covers everything to know about the Hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

