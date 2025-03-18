All Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

Similar to other weapons, there are a few Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock. Given that the mastery system in the latest AC title overhauls certain features, including the skill tree, you will sometimes need to increase your Knowledge Rank to unlock certain abilities for both the protagonists.

This article will go over all the available Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how you can unlock them.

All available Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Kusarigama Skill Tree for Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Knowledge Rank 1

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Affliction Builder Increase Affliction Buildup by 1% Three 3 Global Passive Entanglement Before hitting an enemy with a Posture attack, hold down RB/R1 to entangle them. Throw regular enemies in any direction using RS One Kusarigama Passive Feral Outburst Launch Naoe toward a single enemy and unleash a flurry of 4 strikes dealing 20% ability damage each. One Kusarigama Active

Three skill nodes can be unlocked at Knowledge Rank 1 in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Knowledge Rank 2

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Big Catch Entanglement now has its full effect on large enemies One Kusarigama Passive Exposed Wound Feral Outburst’s final strike makes the target Vulnerable Two Kusarigama Passive Quick Strike After any attack, momentarily pause and then press or hold down RB/R1 to launch two extra strikes. One Kusarigama Passive

Knowledge Rank 2 offers three Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You need to spend your Mastery Points.

Knowledge Rank 3

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Multi-Target Expert Increase damage when hitting multiple enemies by 3% Three Global Passive Cyclone Blast Swing the Kusarigama in large circles around Naoe, dealing 8% ability damage per hit and pushing back struck enemies One Kusarigama Active Catalyst After a combo ender, press RB/R1 to extend the combo with a Quick Strike Two Kusarigama Passive

Once you hit the third level of Knowledge Rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows, three more skills will open up for Naoe's Kusarigama weapon.

Knowledge Rank 4

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Tug of War When pulling an enemy towards Naoe, perform a powerful attack that deals 50% ability damage and knocks them down One Kusarigama Passive Lasting Storm Cyclone Blast now performs 4 additional swings Two Kusarigama Passive Feral Frenzy Feral Outburst now unleashes 2 extra strikes Two Kusarigama Passive Snake Bite Wrap the chain of the Kusarigama around a single enemy’s foot to knock them out and deal 40% ability damage One Kusarigama Active Ability

Four additional skills will be accessible once you hit Knowledge Rank 4 in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock using the Mastery Points you obtain by completing various objectives.

Knowledge Rank 5

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Critical Proficiency Increase Critical Damage by 2% Three Global Passive Hard Fall After getting up, the enemy is afflicted by Daze Two Kusarigama Passive Dazed Quick Strike now inflicts 15% Daze buildup with each strike Two Kusarigama Passive

There are three skills that will be available once you hit Knowledge Rank 5 in Assassin's Creed Shadows. These will have several nodes where you can invest your Mastery Points.

Knowledge Rank 6

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Enhance Impact Cyclone Blast’s last hit pushes back the enemies significantly further Two Kusarigama Passive Knock Out Increase knockdown duration by 10 seconds Two Kusarigama Passive

Knowledge Rank 6 will offer two more Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock and upgrade by investing Mastery or skill points.

How to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You must rely on two factors to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The first is Mastery Points or skill points that you gain by completing various objectives and getting experience. The second is Knowledge Rank that you can level up by completing quests and open-world activities.

Higher Knowledge Ranks will allow you to unlock skill nodes using your Mastery Points. Keep in mind that certain nodes will require you to invest in them a few times before they level them up completely. These will often require more Mastery Points than others. So it is wise to invest in the abilities that you really like and want to use.

