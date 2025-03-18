  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

All Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 18, 2025 19:09 GMT
Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin
Naoe gets a few weapon choices, including a Kusarigama (Image via Ubisoft)

Similar to other weapons, there are a few Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock. Given that the mastery system in the latest AC title overhauls certain features, including the skill tree, you will sometimes need to increase your Knowledge Rank to unlock certain abilities for both the protagonists.

Ad

This article will go over all the available Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how you can unlock them.

All available Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Kusarigama Skill Tree for Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
The Kusarigama Skill Tree for Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Knowledge Rank 1

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ability Name

Function

Nodes

Type

Affliction Builder

Increase Affliction Buildup by 1%

Three 3

Global Passive

Entanglement

Before hitting an enemy with a Posture attack, hold down RB/R1 to entangle them. Throw regular enemies in any direction using RS

One

Kusarigama Passive

Feral Outburst

Launch Naoe toward a single enemy and unleash a flurry of 4 strikes dealing 20% ability damage each.

One

Kusarigama Active

Ad

Three skill nodes can be unlocked at Knowledge Rank 1 in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Knowledge Rank 2

Ability Name

Function

Nodes

Type

Big Catch

Entanglement now has its full effect on large enemies

One

Kusarigama Passive

Exposed Wound

Feral Outburst’s final strike makes the target Vulnerable

Two

Kusarigama Passive

Quick Strike

After any attack, momentarily pause and then press or hold down RB/R1 to launch two extra strikes.

One

Kusarigama Passive

Ad

Knowledge Rank 2 offers three Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You need to spend your Mastery Points.

Knowledge Rank 3

Ability Name

Function

Nodes

Type

Multi-Target Expert

Increase damage when hitting multiple enemies by 3%

Three

Global Passive

Cyclone Blast

Swing the Kusarigama in large circles around Naoe, dealing 8% ability damage per hit and pushing back struck enemies

One

Kusarigama Active

Catalyst

After a combo ender, press RB/R1 to extend the combo with a Quick Strike

Two

Kusarigama Passive

Ad

Once you hit the third level of Knowledge Rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows, three more skills will open up for Naoe's Kusarigama weapon.

Knowledge Rank 4

Ability Name

Function

Nodes

Type

Tug of War

When pulling an enemy towards Naoe, perform a powerful attack that deals 50% ability damage and knocks them down

One

Kusarigama Passive

Lasting Storm

Cyclone Blast now performs 4 additional swings

Two

Kusarigama Passive

Feral Frenzy

Feral Outburst now unleashes 2 extra strikes

Two

Kusarigama Passive

Snake Bite

Wrap the chain of the Kusarigama around a single enemy’s foot to knock them out and deal 40% ability damage

One

Kusarigama Active Ability

Ad

Four additional skills will be accessible once you hit Knowledge Rank 4 in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock using the Mastery Points you obtain by completing various objectives.

Knowledge Rank 5

Ability Name

Function

Nodes

Type

Critical Proficiency

Increase Critical Damage by 2%

Three

Global Passive

Hard Fall

After getting up, the enemy is afflicted by Daze

Two

Kusarigama Passive

Dazed

Quick Strike now inflicts 15% Daze buildup with each strike

Two

Kusarigama Passive

Ad

There are three skills that will be available once you hit Knowledge Rank 5 in Assassin's Creed Shadows. These will have several nodes where you can invest your Mastery Points.

Knowledge Rank 6

Ability Name

Function

Nodes

Type

Enhance Impact

Cyclone Blast’s last hit pushes back the enemies significantly further

Two

Kusarigama Passive

Knock Out

Increase knockdown duration by 10 seconds

Two

Kusarigama Passive

Ad

Knowledge Rank 6 will offer two more Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock and upgrade by investing Mastery or skill points.

How to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You must rely on two factors to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The first is Mastery Points or skill points that you gain by completing various objectives and getting experience. The second is Knowledge Rank that you can level up by completing quests and open-world activities.

Higher Knowledge Ranks will allow you to unlock skill nodes using your Mastery Points. Keep in mind that certain nodes will require you to invest in them a few times before they level them up completely. These will often require more Mastery Points than others. So it is wise to invest in the abilities that you really like and want to use.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी