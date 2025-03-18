All Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

Similar to other weapons, there are a few Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock. Given that the mastery system in the latest AC title overhauls certain features, including the skill tree, you will sometimes need to increase your Knowledge Rank to unlock certain abilities for both the protagonists.
This article will go over all the available Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how you can unlock them.
All available Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Knowledge Rank 1
Three skill nodes can be unlocked at Knowledge Rank 1 in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Knowledge Rank 2
Knowledge Rank 2 offers three Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You need to spend your Mastery Points.
Knowledge Rank 3
Once you hit the third level of Knowledge Rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows, three more skills will open up for Naoe's Kusarigama weapon.
Knowledge Rank 4
Four additional skills will be accessible once you hit Knowledge Rank 4 in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock using the Mastery Points you obtain by completing various objectives.
Knowledge Rank 5
There are three skills that will be available once you hit Knowledge Rank 5 in Assassin's Creed Shadows. These will have several nodes where you can invest your Mastery Points.
Knowledge Rank 6
Knowledge Rank 6 will offer two more Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can unlock and upgrade by investing Mastery or skill points.
How to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
You must rely on two factors to unlock skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The first is Mastery Points or skill points that you gain by completing various objectives and getting experience. The second is Knowledge Rank that you can level up by completing quests and open-world activities.
Higher Knowledge Ranks will allow you to unlock skill nodes using your Mastery Points. Keep in mind that certain nodes will require you to invest in them a few times before they level them up completely. These will often require more Mastery Points than others. So it is wise to invest in the abilities that you really like and want to use.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.