How to increase Knowledge Rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows 

Knowledge Rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a new type of progression that will increase as you complete certain quests in the game. The latest AC title features several new features to reduce some of the frustrating aspects of the previous games. Increasing the Knowledge Rank comes with benefits such as unlocking specific skills.

This article will go over how you can increase Knowledge Rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to increase your Knowledge Rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Both characters have distinct playstyles and skills that you can unlock using Mastery Points (Image via Ubisoft)

Knowledge Rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be increased by completing Main and Side quests. Certain missions will come bearing a red marker that you can complete to obtain Mastery Points. These can be used to unlock Naoe and Yasuke's abilities in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Besides quests, various open-world activities such as Temple, Shrine, Kofun, Kuji-kiri, Hidden Path, Kata, etc., to gain Knowledge Rank. It is an arduous process, but if you want to unlock certain abilities, you must do your fair share of exploration.

Increasing your Knowledge Rank will unlock new skills for both of the protagonists that you can activate using the Mastery Points. Essentially, you must target a completionist approach, as finishing quests will increase your Knowledge Ranks.

While some of the advanced skills will depend on your Knowledge Rank, certain abilities will be locked behind main story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and completing them will unlock the said skills.

Both Naoe and Yasuke have distinct playstyles, so you will find that their set of skills are different as well. Naoe will have different missions that unlock her abilities and the same can be said for Yasuke. You must complete these quests if you want to unlock advanced abilities for both of them.

Generally, certain skills will require more Mastery Points than others if you want to unlock them. These can be gained by completing various open-world activities, completing quests, and raising your Knowledge Rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

