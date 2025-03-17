How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops? Rewards and more 

Assassin's Creed Shadows' Twitch Drops are here. Twitch Drops are free rewards that players can earn by simply watching a Twitch creator's livestream. While Assassin's Creed Shadows will release globally on March 20, 2025, there are some free in-game items available via Twitch Drops that you can already start claiming.

These can be redeemed later when the game goes live, and you have purchased and downloaded it. But what are the rewards, and how can you claim them? Let's take a look.

Rewards included in Assassin's Creed Shadows' Twitch Drops

The Twitch Drops offered for Assassin's Creed Shadows will be available from March 18-25 only. The contents offered are three cosmetic rewards, listed below:

Spirit Headband (Naoe Headband) - 1 hour

Spirit Kosode (Naoe Gear) - 2 hours

Oath Tanto (Naoe Weapon) - 4 hours

There are three items available in the drop (Image via Ubisoft)

To know which streams to watch, follow these steps:

Open your Twitch inventory.

Click on "All Drops."

Go to "Assassin's Creed Shadows."

Select "Participating Channels."

Watch the mentioned streams.

At this point, you may be concerned about getting spoilers from these livestreams. Fortunately, you can leave the stream on and on mute, and complete other tasks. Return after a few hours and you will be able to claim the rewards.

Keep in mind that you will have to link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch account in order to claim the rewards. If you don't follow this simple step, you might miss out on the free content offered. Luckily, this can be done even after watching the streams.

Another thing to remember is that you need to claim your rewards within 24 hours of watching the video, otherwise you will no longer be eligible to do so. Moreover, do note that these rewards will be visible in your in-game inventory within 48 hours, and not immediately.

For more AC Shadows-related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

