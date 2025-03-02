Assassin's Creed Shadows: Release date, platforms, and system requirements for Windows and Mac OS revealed

Assassin's Creed Shadows, the upcoming installment of the beloved Ubisoft franchise, is set in 16th-century Japan and will focus on the journey of a samurai. Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released worldwide on March 20, 2025, for all next-generation consoles as well as PC. This includes Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS5, and even MacOS. Unfortunately, it will not be available for older consoles like the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
If you are a PC player, read further to find the system requirements of Assassins's Creed Shadows.
System requirements for Assassin's Creed Shadows
To enjoy Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will need a minimum of 16 GB RAM. If you want a completely immersive experience, you will need a 3060Ti card. However, if you don't have a good build, you can still play it with a weaker card like GTX 1070 or the RX 5700.
Minimum System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 8700k/AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce GTX™ 1070 8 GB/AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 8 GB/Intel® Arc™ A580 8GB (REBAR ON)
- DirectX: Version 12
Recommended System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 11600k/AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600x
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 3060Ti 8GB/AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12GB/Intel® Arc™ B580 12GB (REBAR ON)
- DirectX: Version 12
If you are a Mac user, you can enjoy Assassin's Creed Shadows with macOS 14.0 or later and a Mac with an Apple M1 chip or later. The game will require 123.2 GB of free space and is available on the Mac App Store for pre-orders already.
If you want to learn more about the pre-order bonuses, check out this guide.
