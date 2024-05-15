How to pre-order Assassin's Creed Shadows? All editions, pre-order bonuses, and more explored

Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally been revealed, and not only did Ubisoft deliver an amazing cinematic trailer for it, the studio also released a ton of details about this game's various editions, pre-order bonuses, and release date. Although many fans might expect the title to be released in 2025 — with Star Wars Outlaws being this developer's biggest release for 2024 — AC Shadows is coming out much, much sooner.

The new Assassin's Creed title is scheduled to be released on November 15, 2024, and is the first offering in the series built exclusively for current-gen systems: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Much like the recent Ubisoft releases, AC Shadows is available for pre-ordering in multiple different editions, with a plethora of bonuses.

Here's a detailed look at all the Assassin's Creed Shadows editions, pre-order rewards, and more.

Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-order guide

Pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Shadows are now live on all current-gen platforms. For PC players, Ubisoft's AC Shadows is currently only available via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store. This game might arrive on other PC platforms and storefronts such as Steam, eventually, but Ubisoft hasn't given any statement regarding the same.

Here's how you can place your pre-order for the game for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC:

PlayStation 5

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS5.

Search for AC Shadows or look for the game within the Pre-orders section. You can also find it in the Latest section in the Store.

Choose your desired edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

Once payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.

Xbox Series X|S

Head to the Xbox Store on your Series X|S.

Search for AC Shadows using the search bar on the store's dashboard.

Select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library.

Windows PC (Ubisoft Connect)

Open the Epic Games Store or the Ubisoft Connect App on your PC. You can also use the Ubisoft Connect app for Android and iPhone to place your pre-order.

Search for AC Shadows and choose your desired edition.

On Ubisoft Connect, you can simply head to the "Pre-orders" section to get to the game's page.

Choose your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete payment for the game, it will be added to your library.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is being offered in three different editions if you exclude the physical "Collector's Editions." The different versions are Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and Ultimate Edition.

If you don't want to purchase the game upfront, you can simply subscribe to Ubisoft+ to get access to the Ultimate Edition.

With that in mind, here's a detailed look at all the versions:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Gold Edition ($109.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Season Pass

3-Day early access (with pre-order)

Ultimate Edition ($129.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Season Pass

3-Day early access (with pre-order)

Sekiryu Character Pack

Sekiryu Hideout Pack

Five skill points

Red Dragon filter in Photo mode

The pre-order bonus for Assassin's Creed Shadows includes an exclusive mission — Thrown to the Dogs. Do note that bonus missions usually arrive as in-game rewards via Ubisoft Connect, meaning you can get access to these quests later, even if you don't pre-order the game.