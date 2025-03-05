  • home icon
When does Assassin's Creed Shadows launch? Release time countdown

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 05, 2025 15:32 GMT
Check out the Release time of Assassin&rsquo;s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)
Check out the Release time of Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

The release of Assassin's Creed Shadows is among the most eagerly anticipated moments for fans of Ubisoft's legendary franchise. However, following several setbacks, Ubisoft has finally nailed down the game's launch date, providing players across the globe with enough time to plan for their journey in feudal Japan.

With global time zones affecting when different regions gain access, it’s important to know exactly when you can start playing. Ubisoft has officially confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch on March 20, 2025, at 12 AM PT.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date and countdown

The title was originally targeted for November 15, 2024, but was rescheduled later for February 14, 2025, before settling on the current release date. The developer has cited delayed feedback from players as the basis for the original postponement before it landed its current date, explaining that the team needed sufficient time to finalize the experience to bring a decent product at the launch.

The official general release countdown is set for March 20, 12 AM PT, and those waiting to get into the game should monitor this time to make sure they're good to go the moment the servers come online. Readers are still advised to go through the region-specific timings provided below for further clarity on when they can access the game from their locations.

Global release timings for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The exact launch time for Assassin’s Creed Shadows will vary depending on your region. Ubisoft has shared the official release schedule, ensuring that players worldwide know when they can jump in. Here’s when the game will be available across different time zones:

North America

Los Angeles

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect & Steam): March 19, 9 PM PDT
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM PDT

Mexico City

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect & Steam): March 19, 10 PM CST
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM CST

New York

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect & Steam): March 20, 12 AM EDT
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM EDT

South America

Sao Paulo

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect & Steam): March 20, 1 AM BRT
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM BRT

Europe

London

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect ): March 19, 10 PM GMT
  • Steam: March 20, 4 AM GMT
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM GMT

Paris

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 19, 11 PM CET
  • Steam: March 20, 5 AM CET
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM CET
Warsaw

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 20, 11 PM CET
  • Steam: March 20, 5 AM CET
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM CET

Middle East & Africa

Abu Dhabi

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 20, 2 AM GST
  • Steam: March 20, 8 AM GST
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM GST

Johannesburg

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 20, 12 AM SAST
  • Steam: March 20, 6 AM SAST
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM SAST

Asia & Australia

Shanghai

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 19, 8 PM CST
  • Steam: March 20, 12 AM CST
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM CST

Tokyo

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 19, 9 PM JST
  • Steam: March 20, 1 PM JST
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM JST
Seoul

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 19, 9 PM KST
  • Steam: March 20, 1 PM KST
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM KST

Sydney

  • PC (Ubisoft Connect ): March 19, 11 PM AEDT
  • Steam: March 20, 3 PM AEDT
  • Consoles: March 20, 12 AM AEDT

Edited by Niladri Roy
