When does Assassin’s Creed Shadows launch? Release time countdown

The release of Assassin's Creed Shadows is among the most eagerly anticipated moments for fans of Ubisoft's legendary franchise. However, following several setbacks, Ubisoft has finally nailed down the game's launch date, providing players across the globe with enough time to plan for their journey in feudal Japan.
With global time zones affecting when different regions gain access, it’s important to know exactly when you can start playing. Ubisoft has officially confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch on March 20, 2025, at 12 AM PT.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date and countdown
The title was originally targeted for November 15, 2024, but was rescheduled later for February 14, 2025, before settling on the current release date. The developer has cited delayed feedback from players as the basis for the original postponement before it landed its current date, explaining that the team needed sufficient time to finalize the experience to bring a decent product at the launch.
The official general release countdown is set for March 20, 12 AM PT, and those waiting to get into the game should monitor this time to make sure they're good to go the moment the servers come online. Readers are still advised to go through the region-specific timings provided below for further clarity on when they can access the game from their locations.
Global release timings for Assassin’s Creed Shadows
The exact launch time for Assassin’s Creed Shadows will vary depending on your region. Ubisoft has shared the official release schedule, ensuring that players worldwide know when they can jump in. Here’s when the game will be available across different time zones:
North America
Los Angeles
- PC (Ubisoft Connect & Steam): March 19, 9 PM PDT
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM PDT
Mexico City
- PC (Ubisoft Connect & Steam): March 19, 10 PM CST
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM CST
New York
- PC (Ubisoft Connect & Steam): March 20, 12 AM EDT
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM EDT
South America
Sao Paulo
- PC (Ubisoft Connect & Steam): March 20, 1 AM BRT
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM BRT
Europe
London
- PC (Ubisoft Connect ): March 19, 10 PM GMT
- Steam: March 20, 4 AM GMT
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM GMT
Paris
- PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 19, 11 PM CET
- Steam: March 20, 5 AM CET
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM CET
Warsaw
- PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 20, 11 PM CET
- Steam: March 20, 5 AM CET
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM CET
Middle East & Africa
Abu Dhabi
- PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 20, 2 AM GST
- Steam: March 20, 8 AM GST
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM GST
Johannesburg
- PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 20, 12 AM SAST
- Steam: March 20, 6 AM SAST
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM SAST
Asia & Australia
Shanghai
- PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 19, 8 PM CST
- Steam: March 20, 12 AM CST
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM CST
Tokyo
- PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 19, 9 PM JST
- Steam: March 20, 1 PM JST
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM JST
Seoul
- PC (Ubisoft Connect): March 19, 9 PM KST
- Steam: March 20, 1 PM KST
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM KST
Sydney
- PC (Ubisoft Connect ): March 19, 11 PM AEDT
- Steam: March 20, 3 PM AEDT
- Consoles: March 20, 12 AM AEDT
