Can you play Assassin's Creed Shadows on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

Upcoming action RPG title Assassin's Creed Shadows has already witnessed its fair share of delays. The game was originally expected to come out in 2024; however, the game will be releasing globally on March 20, 2025. While it will be available for PS5, Xbox Series consoles, PC and even macOS users, many gamers are wondering if the game can be accessible for Steam Deck and ROG Ally users as well.

In the past few years, handheld gaming has gained significant prominence owing to Valve's Steam Deck, which was released back in 2022. Deck paved way for handhelds like ROG Ally, Legion GO, and MSI Claw. While there are a lot of AAA titles that are playable on Steam Deck, including the previous Assassin's Creed title Mirage, unfortunately, Assassin's Creed Shadows will not be playable on Steam Deck as the game requires some beefy specs to run optimally.

However, it is expected that the game will run just fine on low settings on other consoles like Asus ROG Ally and even Legion GO. The reason behind this is simple, even though Deck is one of the most popular handheld PCs, it is definitely not the strongest one when it comes to specs; Ally and Legion GO feature a much stronger hardware.

That said, let's take a look at the required PC specifications to run AC Shadows.

Assassin's Creed Shadows: PC system requirements

You will need a minimum of 16GB RAM to play Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Minimum System Requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 8700k/AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce GTX™ 1070 8 GB/AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 8 GB/Intel® Arc™ A580 8GB (REBAR ON)

DirectX: Version 12

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 11600k/AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600x

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 3060Ti 8GB/AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12GB/Intel® Arc™ B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

DirectX: Version 12

If you own a Macbook, you will need macOS 14.0 or higher and a device with a minimum of an Apple M1 chip to play the game.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Assassin's Creed Shadows.

