Is Assassin's Creed Shadows Deluxe Edition worth buying

After facing major delays, Assassin's Creed Shadows will finally be releasing globally on March 20, 2025. The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and macOS. Shadows is already available for pre-order in two different editions: the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition. While the Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $89.99. But is it spending an additional $20 to get the Deluxe Edition actually worth it?

Ad

Well, it depends on the kind of player you are. If you are a die-hard fan of the Assassin's Creed series, chances are that Shadows will not disappoint you. Especially because the game takes place in a whole new environment this time, with you getting to play as a shinobi.

However, if the basic timeline of the game and its concept don't intrigue you, might as well just get the Standard Edition.

Ad

Trending

Similarly, if you will be trying the series for the first time and have no idea what to expect, spending additional money to get the Deluxe Edition might not be a wise idea. That said, the Deluxe Edition does offer some intriguing bonuses. Moreover, if you pre-order the game, you will get a lot more rewards.

Everything offered in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows is priced at $89.99 (Image via Ubisoft)

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows offers some exciting rewards, especially if you pre-order the game. Do note that these pre-order bonuses will be available for Standard Edition owners as well.

Ad

Mentioned below are the Deluxe Edition's contents:

The base game

The Sekiryu Dual Pack, including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and the Dragon Tooth trinket.

The Sekiryu Hideout Pack, including four unique ornaments to customize the hideout for your shinobi league.

Five mastery points

Here are the bonuses you will receive for pre-ordering Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Thrown to the Dogs bonus quest: Available at launch

Claws of Awaji expansion: Will be released later in 2025

Ad

As seen from above, the Digital Deluxe Edition does offer some rewards, but none of them fall under the category of playable content. Hence, for newcomers to the franchise or for those who are not hardcore fans of Assassin's Creed series, getting the Digital Deluxe Edition might not be a very good idea.

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.