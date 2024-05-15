Assassin's Creed Shadows cinematic trailer breakdown

Assassin's Creed Shadows cinematic trailer has finally been released, and calling it anything lesser than a spectacle would be a gross understatement. The trailer provided the first look into feudal Japan, with a portrayal that most would agree is historically accurate. We also get a glimpse into Nobunaga's era of firepower, and the dual protagonists Naoe and Yasuke.

In this article, we will break down the Assassin's Creed Shadows cinematic trailer, and provide some deeper insight into what the game might have in store for all the excited fans.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Breaking down the Assassin's Creed Shadows cinematic trailer

Yasuke and Naoe in the Assassin's Creed Shadows cinematic trailer (Image via Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed Shadows cinematic trailer starts with Naoe praying at a shrine with her family, while a sudden fire caused by a siege in a nearby village catches her attention. As Naoe joins the fight, she is quickly knocked back by Nobunaga's samurai. In that moment, Naoe catches a glimpse of Yasuke, an African-origin samurai employed under Nobunaga.

Yasuke turns his attention to Naoe at this point, where he says to Naoe:

"You are still a frog in a well, who knows nothing of the sea. The Oceans fill with new ships, but they all come from the same river - Greed."

Nobunaga's era of gunfire (Image via Ubisoft)

The cutscene shifts as we see Yasuke being employed by Nobunaga, and we get a glimpse of the feudal lord's combat tactics, utilizing muskets and firepower in a land where bladed weapons spell honor. The scene is suggestive of the fact that Nobunaga might be one of the characters whom Yasuke relates the term "greed" with.

Realizing they share the same goal, Naoe invites Yasuke to take a different path, one that goes "beyond what we see". The unlikely duo pairs up from this point, which is undoubtedly the Assassin indoctrination for Yasuke.

Informants hiding in plain sight in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Informants hiding in plain sight, and enemies draped in secrecy take over the plot as we see the duo take a two-pronged approach - Naoe taking the nimble and stealthy Ninja path, while Yasuke embraces the brute Samurai code of honor. The usage of medieval Japanese weapons, like the grapple hook, shurikens, kunai, and katanas scream blood and gore as the duo makes their way to corner their target.

Naoe using the pivot hidden blade from Assassin's Creed 3 (Image via Ubisoft)

"Who do you serve?" was all their target managed to say, before we were greeted by a familiar line from, completed by both Yasuke and Naoe:

"We are the shadows that serve the light."

The trailer ends with a war cry from the unnamed target that Naoe and Yasuke were chasing, and a revelation of yet another familiar aspect - Naoe unveils the pivot blade that Connor Kenway used in Assassin's Creed 3, finally assassinating their target.

Assassin's Creed Shadows cinematic trailer: Final thoughts

Yasuke embracing the brawl and brawn style (Image via Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed Shadows cinematic trailer portrays two contrasting approaches. Naoe's stealth and Yasuke's brute force complement the other perfectly as they navigate the lands of feudal Japan.

The final scene, with Naoe wielding the iconic hidden blade from Assassin's Creed 3, teases a deep connection to the franchise's lore while promising a fresh and exciting chapter in Japanese history.