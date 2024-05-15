Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Steam?

If you're wondering whether Assassin's Creed Shadows will be available on Steam, the short answer is no, the title will not be available on Steam. With the release of the recent cinematic trailer, Ubisoft's latest addition to the Assassin's Creed title has gained quite the attention. Although the title will be playable on PC, players don't need to look far for alternatives.

This article explores the unavailability of Assassin's Creed Shadows on Steam while providing alternative options for fans to enjoy Ubisoft's latest upcoming title.

Will Assassin's Creed Shadows be available on Steam?

The game will not be available on Steam (Image via Ubisoft)

Unfortunately for fans, Assassin's Creed Shadows will not be available on Steam. Assassin's Creed titles up to AC Valhalla are available on Steam. However, that won't be the case for Ubisoft exclusives starting from Assassin's Creed Mirage.

This is because of an ongoing partnership between Ubisoft and Epic Games, because of which all new titles will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store. PC players can easily pre-order AC Shadows from either Ubisoft Connect or the Epic Games Store.

What platforms will Assassin's Creed Shadows be available on?

All the platforms that this Assassin's Creed title will be available on (Image via Ubisoft)

Despite the unavailability of Assassin's Creed Shadows on Steam, the game can be purchased and played on a plethora of other platforms. These include:

PC - You can play AC Shadows on PC via Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, or Amazon Luna.

macOS

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Apart from Steam, AC Shadows will not be playable on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series One.

More information about Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows

Dual protagonists in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

AC Shadows is set in the backdrop of feudal Japan in the Sengoku Period, featuring the gunpowder lord Nobunaga. AC Shadows features dual protagonists: the bold and brute Samurai Yasuke and the stealthy Ninja Naoe.

Although the two have contradicting styles, they form an unlikely duo, and the cinematic trailer seems to depict how they followed a two-pronged approach to corner their enemies. AC Shadows also sees the return of the pivot switchblade on Naoe, which was last seen being used by Connor Kenway in Assassin's Creed 3.

The game is available in three variants - the base game, the Gold Edition, and the Ultimate Edition. Each variant of the game offers unique bonuses and is priced accordingly.

To sum up, the latest Assassin's Creed Shadows won't be on Steam due to Ubisoft's partnership with Epic Games, but PC players can get it via Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, or Amazon Luna. The game will also be playable on other platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and macOS.