What's included in Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition? price, content, how to buy, and more explained

With the arrival of the cinematic world premiere trailer, players have started looking for the Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition. The Collectors Edition, being the costliest of the bunch, includes physical goodies and merchandise alongside the top digital edition of the game. This edition targets a specific minority of the Assassin's Creed fanbase.

In this article, we shall explore all the items that interested buyers can expect to receive when they purchase the Collector's Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

What's in Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition?

A figurine of Naoe and Yasuke together (Image via Ubisoft)

The Collector's Edition for Assassin's Creed Shadows includes an Ultimate Edition copy of the upcoming entry into Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Franchise which includes:

A three-day early access to Assassin's Creed Shadows before global launch

A bonus quest by the name "Thrown to the Dogs"

A Season Pass that also features a bonus quest at launch

Two upcoming expansions

The Ultimate Pack which includes the Sekiryu Character pack, a Hideout Pack, 5 bonus skill points, and a filter for Photo-mode titles "Red Dragon"

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition also includes a ton of physical Collector's items which include:

Figurine of Naoe and Yasuke in one statue

A Unique Steelbook case

An Art Book for Collectors with 84 pages

A life-size replica of Naoe's Katana's tsuba

A map of the World of Assassin'c Creed Shadows

A wall scroll with the logo of the Assassin's Creed

And finally 2 sumi-e lithographs

How much does Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition cost?

Naoe Katana Tsuba included in the Collector's Edition (Image via Ubisoft)

The Collector's Edition for Assassin's Creed Shadows will cost $279.99 for PS5 and $279.99 for Xbox Series X. It will be a GameStop-exclusive Collectors edition meaning interested buyers need to check out their local GameStops for its availability.

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition worth buying?

A unique SteelBook case featuring Naoe and Yasuke (Image via Ubisoft)

The Collector's Edition for Assassin's Creed Shadows will also include the Ultimate Edition, providing buyers with the Ultimate Pack alongside various physical Collector's items. This addition further elevates the price tag of the Ultimate Edition, which already stands at $129.99. Since the Collectors Edition will be available in limited quantities at GameStop, it's a recommended purchase for avid fans of the franchise and collectors who are comfortable spending $279.99.

Besides these additions, the game follows the usual standard of digital-copy pricing for Ubisoft games, which can be arguably justified for pre-order purchases.