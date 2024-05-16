All Assassin's Creed games, ranked before AC Shadows

Ranking all Assassin's Creed games isn't an easy task, given how the game has evolved over the years. Starting from Altair's journey to find meaning, to the Nordic evolution of Eivor, we have seen a little bit of everything from Ubisoft's beloved brainchild. With AC Shadows around the corner, here's a look at the rankings for each title in the series.

This article will list all the AC games, ranked in terms of the story's depth, the gameplay, the combat mechanics, and most importantly, based on how true they have stayed to the "Assassin" concept.

NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Only the mainline games have been taken into consideration for this listicle.

Ranking all Assassin's Creed games before AC Shadows

13) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

AC Valhalla (Image via Ubisoft)

Released in 2020, Assassin's Creed Valhalla took players on a Viking raid through England during the Dark Ages. Although the game boasts impressive open-world elements and decent combat, it falls short when compared to the other titles in the franchise.

The huge map can feel boring with repetitive activities and quests, and the narrative in itself is lackluster, creating no major impact on the AC storyline. All these factors lead to AC Valhalla landing on the last spot in our ranked list.

12) Assassin's Odyssey

AC Odyssey (Image via Ubisoft)

Odyssey is a good game, just not a good Assassin's Creed game. This is because the title successfully manages to shift the series' core identity, transforming it from a narrative-driven experience to a full-fledged open-world RPG title set in Sparta and Athens.

Story elements were weak, and the game felt too long for what it had to offer. The combat system, although very refined, encouraged a hack-and-slash procedure as opposed to the methodical and stealthy approach that the series was known for. All these factors combined took away the Assassin formula from the game, according to most fans of the series.

11) Assassin's Creed 3

Connor Kenway in AC 3 (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed 3 was a tough game to rank in this list. As one of the last games to adhere to the "Assassin" concept, the game had the potential to be huge and was held back by a sub-par story. The American Revolution setting is undeniably intriguing, but the story felt rushed, cramming major historical events just for the sake of the narrative.

The protagonist Connor is a mixed bag as well. Although he possesses a compelling backstory, his personality, and revenge-driven outlook have fans divided. Colonial America was incredibly fun to explore, but the drawbacks of the story and Connor's rash actions kept the game from reaching great heights.

10) Assassin's Creed Syndicate

The Frye twins in AC Syndicate (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Syndicate, set during the Industrial Revolution in Victorian London was a charming game. The title managed to capture the essence of poverty-stricken London extremely well while encompassing a story that required both freeing the city from the Templar's control and also getting to an important piece of Eden.

The first game in the series to feature dual protagonists, Jacob and Evie Frye offered distinct playstyles which was a treat for many players. The real issue of the game is with the grappling hook, a mechanical feature that allowed the Frye twins to climb and scale any high structure easily.

Many believe this feature hinders the series' free-flowing parkour mechanics, while others complained about the lack of a story that causes "real impact".

9) Assassin's Creed Mirage

AC Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Mirage marked the series' return to the original core mechanics of the franchise. The game was a jog down memory lane, thriving on the nostalgic setting that had fans hooked to the game many years ago. The title resonated with every fan who missed the classic AC experience.

While Mirage had a beautiful world setting, it has been criticized for being somewhat bland and the overall game feels very short. The repetitive combat loops and a less compelling narrative are what holds Mirage back from the top spots in this list.

8) Assassin's Creed

The first AC game (Image via Ubisoft)

The foundation of the franchise, the game that started it all, was the original; Assassin's Creed game released in 2007. The title established the core gameplay that the series is built on, and its historical references coupled with the Assassin-Templar conflict set the perfect stage for future games.

Along with the stellar assassin Altair, the game introduced mechanics like eavesdropping, assassination, blending in plain sight, and most importantly, the weapon that defines the series - the Hidden Blade.

Altair, although very important to the lore, is not the perfect Assassin. He comes off as stoic when compared to some of the more decorated characters in the later entries.

7) Assassin's Creed Rogue

Shay Cormac in AC Rogue (Image via Ubisoft)

Rogue is a unique entry to the franchise, which provides a complete twist by letting you play as Templar hunting Assassins. The title which actually serves as a bridge between AC3 and AC4: Black Flag explores the gray area between being an Assassin and a Templar while exposing the aftermath of an Assassin's discretion.

While the protagonist, Shay Patrick Cormac, is a well-developed character, the game's environments, while beautiful, feel similar to that of Black Flag. This, along with a very short playtime, keeps Rogue from achieving the level of depth or impact of some other titles.

6) Assassin's Creed Origins

AC Origins (Assassin's Creed Origins)

Origins takes you on a wild adventure through Ancient Egypt during the era of Cleopatra and Ptolemy XIII. The game, although designed to be more of an open-world RPG, was a fresh new take that didn't focus only on the world exploration, but also provided ample content and relevance to make it an Assassin's Creed title.

The title records the first occurrence of the Order of the Ancients (now Templars) and how Bayek, along with his wife Aya, formed the Hidden Ones, who become the current-day Assassin order. Origins also introduced the signature assassin weapon, the Hidden Blade, which was first used by Bayek.

However, the vast open world can feel empty at times. Origins offer a beautiful and engaging experience, but it doesn't quite reach the narrative heights that some other titles in the franchise manage.

5) Assassin's Creed Revelations

AC Revelations (Image via Ubisoft)

A fitting end to Ezio's trilogy, Assassin's Creed Revelations takes you back to the city of Constantinople during the decline of the Byzantine Empire. Revelations improvizes on the refined gameplay mechanics from Brotherhood, along with the newest modification, the hook blade, that offers unique traversal and combat options.

However, Revelations only manages to reach its pinnacle because of its predecessor stories of AC2 and AC Brotherhood. The modern-day Desmond Miles segments take a backseat, and the overall world, while beautiful, feels smaller than Rome or Florence.

4) Assassin's Creed Unity

AC Unity (Image via Ubisoft)

Unity had stunning visuals and a refined parkour system like no other. The world teemed with life and detail, and the addition of co-op gameplay added a layer of excitement and strategy to the title.

However, it's the story where another AC title has to take the blow. The protagonist, Arno, is quite forgettable, with a narrative that doesn't hold its own as compared to some other entries in this list. However, the stunning world of Paris during the French Revolution, and the stellar parkour mechanics are what keep this game ahead of the others in this ranked list.

3) Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

AC Brotherhood (Image via Ubisoft)

Brotherhood refines everything that was done well in AC2, offering a better combat system, a beautiful city of Rome to explore, and the rise of Ezio as a master Assassin. With amazing combat and brutal assassinations, the game does everything perfectly, and it's difficult to find flaws with a title like this one.

However, like Revelations, Brotherhood's success is shadowed by its predecessor title, which contains more elements of grandeur. For those who value a polished AC gameplay experience within a rich historical setting, Brotherhood is an ideal title.

2) Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

AC4: Black Flag (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is always a contender for the top spot in the franchise. The game blends the Assassin lore with the pirate life perfectly, as you step into the shoes of Edward Kenway. A pirate-turned-assassin, Kenway's journey is one of redemption and understanding, where he learns the ideals behind the Assassin order.

The title not only offers unique pirate-inspired combat it also lets you command your very own ship, the Jackdaw, introducing naval battles that mesmerize players to this day. This open-world pirate experience, woven into the Assassin narrative, is what propels Black Flag to the top of many players' lists

1) Assassin's Creed 2

Ezio Auditore in AC 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The undisputed champion, Assassin's Creed 2 ranks at the very top of our list, and most fans would agree with this sentiment. Being the second game of the franchise and introducing Ezio Auditore da Firenze, AC2 takes you on a brutal path of vengeance through a beautiful Renaissance Italy.

Ezio's journey for vengeance uncovers a bigger and more sinister plot, as it evolves into a fight for a greater cause. These elements combined to create a truly engaging experience that solidified AC 2 as a fan favorite.