Is Assassin's Creed Syndicate worth playing in 2024?

Assassin's Creed has arguably been the most popular franchise for Ubisoft since its inception in 2007 for the Xbox 360 and PS3. Since then, the series has received many titles before delving into the full-blown RPG realm with Assassin's Creed Origins in 2017. However, before Origins came into existence, fans had Assassin's Creed Syndicate on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Syndicate is still worth checking out in 2024. It is an underrated gem that needs more recognition. This article goes over the reasons why the title deserves a shot this year.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Reasons why you should check out Assassin's Creed Syndicate in 2024

Assassin's Creed Syndicate feels like Assassin's Creed Unity

Arno keeping an eye on the city (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Syndicate was built on AnvilNext 2.0, the same engine that was used to create Assassin's Creed Unity. This is why both games feel similar and it also means that if you were a fan of Unity, Syndicate might be right up your alley.

Syndicate feels like an upgraded version of Unity without the multiplayer component. This is a good thing as it allows the story to be the main focus. The game follows the story of twin siblings Jacob and Evie Frye, who are trying to free London from the rule of the Templars.

Familiar gameplay and mechanics

Jacob Frye showing off his brawling skills (Image via Steam)

The gameplay of Assassin's Creed Syndicate is similar to that of Assassin's Creed Unity: you wait for the enemy to give you an opening to strike and then go on a killing spree when the opportunity presents itself.

A variety of weapons can be bought and upgraded with money and crafting materials, which you can obtain by completing missions and exploring London. The game also has two separate skill trees for the new assassins, as Jacob is more of a brawler, while Evie prefers stealth.

The parkour, which has always been the bread and butter of every Assassin's Creed game, is fantastic. It has even been enhanced with the addition of a grappling hook.

The grappling hook has a bad reputation among fans as it basically eliminates the need to climb buildings. However, using it is completely optional; it never comes in the way when you are jumping from rooftop to rooftop pulling off sick parkour tricks.

The in-game London is to die for

Jacob Frye on the rooftops of London (Image via Ubisoft)

The graphics of Assassin's Creed Syndicate hold up when compared to modern titles. The in-game London is as beautiful as one would imagine, with enough activities and side missions to keep the player busy.

Ubisoft has pulled out all the stops to make the player feel immersed in the city. While the community believes Assassin's Creed Unity has a better map and environment, that still doesn't take away from the beauty and the ambiance of Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

Jack the Ripper DLC

Jack the Ripper needs your attention (Image via Epic Games)

Getting a 100% completion in Assassin's Creed Syndicate will take the player somewhere around 35 hours. However, if you feel like 35 hours is still not enough content, you can check out Jack the Ripper, one of the best DLCs in the franchise.

The DLC's story will give you control over an older Evie Frye, who is looking for her missing brother while also investigating the murders committed by Jack the Ripper. The narrative is only a few hours long, but the content is so good that it could even be a standalone game.

These reasons should be enough to convince you that Assassin's Creed Syndicate is worth checking out in 2024.