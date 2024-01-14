5 reasons to play Assassin's Creed Origins in 2024

Ubisoft has had great success with the Assassin's Creed Franchise, and it seems that they are aspiring to reach newer horizons with Assassin's Creed Origins. Following Syndicate, the studio's ambition gave us newer titles that changed the core of what Assassin's Creed has always entitled. The newer RPG style of game progression wasn't received with unanimous fanfare and applause, but it did bring some great new additions to the franchise.

As the title suggests, Assassin's Creed Origins tells the tale of the origin of the Assassin's Brotherhood through the fascinating perspective of the protagonist, Bayek. Traveling across the deserts of Egypt, Origins gives players numerous reasons to play, and this article lists the top 5 among them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 reasons to revisit Assassin's Creed Origins in 2024

1) A memorable protagonist

Bayek of Siwa has won the hearts of gamers with a strong sense of ambition (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Origins features a captivating protagonist who carries the title of Medjay. Given the role of 'Protector of Egypt,' Bayek of Siwa holds a definitive place in the hearts of gamers, thanks to his strong personality and relentless nature.

Going on an enthralling journey across the sandy expanse of Egypt, Bayek's ambition and boldness showcase his strong will. His determination and grit are also the qualities that helped him stand up against the incursion of Imperialist Roman troops into Egypt.

Without giving away any spoilers, it can be said that Bayek of Siwa is driven mainly by vengeance. Due to certain tragic circumstances, this protagonist faces massive mental and physical hurdles, and it is the journey of overcoming these obstacles that makes Bayyek a character beloved by gamers.

2) Immersive and simple combat

Assassin's Creed Origins features a simple combat system that feels solid and reliable (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has always made counter-attack the combat focus in the Assassin's Creed franchise since it properly depicted the lethality and fragility of an assassin. But during this evolutionary change of pace to an RPG style of gameplay, their combat style also changed significantly, capturing everyone's attention.

After the release of titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Valhalla, a wide majority of players have stated that they still prefer the raw and gruesome combat of Origins. They stated that the title's combat feels the most genuine, challenging, and fun, lacking any of the superficial abilities that protagonists of later titles can use.

There is a skill tree that features three spectrums, namely Hunter, Warrior, and Seer, focusing on ranged, melee, and stealth combat, respectively. These provide gamers with all the tools they need to make Bayek a ruthless assassin.

3) Excellent portrayal of Egypt

The spectacular depiction of Egypt showcases the beauty of pyramids, oases, and the Nile (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has showcased the map of Egypt in a fine and refreshingly large open-world format in Assassin's Creed Origins. It is hard to pull off a portrayal of any desert region without making it feel empty, but the developers managed to pull a rabbit out of the box with the Origins title.

Thanks to the involvement of the oases, desert flora, and fauna, the map feels alive. It also features settlements and cities that reside around water bodies and the world-famous Nile River. The sporadic vegetation around the sandy grounds adds such a subtle touch of authenticity to the representation of ancient Egypt that gamers will feel as though they have been teleported back to 49 BC, the time of Bayek's journey.

4) Origin story of the Brotherhood

The origin of the first assassin brotherhood is shown during the journey of Bayek across the sands of Egypt (Image via Ubisoft)

To describe the story of Assassin's Creed Origins without giving away any major spoilers, players experience a journey of hope, loss, vengeance, and determination through our protagonist, who lives the life of a wronged Medjay of Siwa.

His story takes him to the people who wronged him and his family and finally brings him to Queen Cleopatra. She later recruits Bayek and helps him advance in his search for more members of the Order of the Ancients, who are eventually revealed to be the actual antagonists of Assassin's Creed Origins.

5) RPG style at its core

The gear, weapon and crafting system of Egypt showcases some key RPG elements that Origins introduced (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed franchise took a massive leap of faith when they shifted their core gameplay style to an RPG-like structure in Assassin's Creed Origins, which garnered a lot of attention. This new gameplay shift was executed very well with the addition of skills for the players to upgrade.

The previously visible minimap was removed to promote exploration and provide a more immersive experience. The interaction with NPCs of side quests beyond their quest line also invokes a sense of reality that makes the game feel very alive.

In addition to RPG elements like a level system and gearing system, crafting has given a new lease of life to the previously stale franchise.