5 reasons to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 2024

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has had a rocky relationship with fans of the franchise. The game has received major DLC updates over the years, but some were not well-received. However, the title does certain things really well, which makes it enjoyable even in 2024. Fans of Greek mythology have stuck around for the different maps alone. Many also like being able to choose between playing as an Assassin or a Warrior.

Here are five reasons why you should consider playing or revisiting Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 reasons why Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is worth playing in 2024

1) Freedom of choice

Numerous skills are available (Image via Ubisoft)

Although Assassin’s Creed Odyssey isn’t the first title in the franchise to give players the ability to choose who they want to play, it surpasses Syndicate in this regard. Players can choose a protagonist and alter their combat style so they can be a lethal assassin, a spartan warrior, or a ranged hunter.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has a compact but diverse skill tree that lets players customize their protagonist’s fighting style. They can choose eight abilities from the character menu, combining creativity with practicality.

2) Conquest battles between Sparta and Athens

Clashes between Spartan and Athenian armies take place multiple times (Image via Ubisoft)

Conquest battles for regions appear on the Greece map in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Players can side with either Athens or Sparta in the ensuing war. They must eliminate opposing soldiers and captains before their own army runs out of reinforcements.

Stealth ceases to be an option when on the battlefield. Odyssey does an amazing job of providing various difficulty levels for conquest battles, all of which portray the brutality and lack of fairness that comes with a war between two historically opposed sides.

3) Elysium, Underworld, and Atlantis

The Elysium map in Odyssey features some spectacular views (Image via Ubisoft Store)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey offers an extensive DLC called Fate of Atlantis that features three new maps from Greek mythology. After defeating the Cultists, players can go to a paradise-like realm called Elysium in chapter one of Fate of Atlantis. This is followed by a hellish trip to the Underworld, which houses the infamous prison Tartarus.

Finally, in chapter three, players come across the titular city with Isu architecture, Atlantis. As they traverse the three realms of the DLC, the protagonists, Layla Hassan and Misthios, undergo major development. The Staff of Hermes Trismegistus is obtained by Layla Hassan from Kassandra at the end of the Atlantis chapter.

This concludes the storyline of Misthios and paves the plotline for the narrative of the modern day in the franchise.

4) Face-offs against mythological legends

The gates of the Underworld being guarded by Cerberus (Image via Ubisoft News)

Like other RPGs, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey features several boss battles. That said, it features iconic villainous characters like Medusa, the Cyclops, Cerberus, and the Hekatonchires. Odyssey also lets players fight against Greek Gods like Hermes and Hades and legendary heroes like Perseus, Achilles, and Herakles.

Each of these fights does well in representing the mythological foe. The battles lead to memorable conclusions even half a decade after the game’s release.

5) Naval warfare on Greek waters

Naval warfare in Odyssey takes place in the daunting waters of the Aegean Sea (Image via Ubisoft)

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has several titles that offer naval warfare, but Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is particularly appealing in this regard due to its simple approach to weaponry. The ships in Odyssey have numerous footsoldiers and archers onboard. The latter use bows as their primary offense, while the former help the protagonist to board other ships.

Players have even come up with alternative ways to deal with naval battles. They stop their ships at a distance to keep enemy ships from attacking and swim to them instead. Once on board, they kill the enemy soldiers. Then, they return to their own ship and engage in combat with that enemy ship. As a result, the former suffers less damage.