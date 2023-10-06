Assassin's Creed Mirage: All Phantom skills, costs, best abilities, how to unlock, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage's Phantom skill tree focuses on the abilities of the Hidden One. It offers combat and assassination skills, along with allowing gamers to upgrade their Focus ability. Developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, this title promises to be a return to form for the iconic series. It brings back the focus on stealth, parkour, and assassination.

In Mirage, Basim has a total of three skill trees — similar to Origins and Odyssey — which is a relief for anyone overwhelmed with Valhalla's massive web of skills.

The three skill trees in Mirage are Phantom, Trickster, and Predator. The first one focuses on combat and assassination, while the second one concerns tools and pickpocketing. Predator is all about stealth and exploration. With that said, let's take a closer look at the Phantom skill tree and the different skills in it.

Best Phantom skills in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Phantom skill tree in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage has a total of eight skills. Here are the best ones you need:

Best early-game phantom skill: Kickback can be a great tool in early-game combat if used properly, especially when you don't have stronger outfits for defense or stronger weapons for attack.

can be a great tool in early-game combat if used properly, especially when you don't have stronger outfits for defense or stronger weapons for attack. Best mid-game phantom skill: Chain Assassination is essential for stealth and taking out multiple enemies when infiltrating any restricted area.

is essential for stealth and taking out multiple enemies when infiltrating any restricted area. Best late-game phantom skill: Counter Roll is essential to take out the stronger armored enemies. any attack from the front will be blocked easily, and they tend to hit with heavy attacks that cannot be parried. As such, the counter-roll is perfect to take them down.

All Phantom skills and their cost in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage's Phantom skill tree includes combat techniques like Kickback and counter roll, along with assassination abilities like Chain Assassination and Air Strike.

Phantom Skill Tree in Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

It also offers upgrades for the Assassin's Focus ability, a new addition in Mirage that lets Basim take out multiple enemies in one move. All the Phantom skills' costs have been provided below:

Skills Cost Description Kick Back 1 skill point After a successful Parry, press (Y/triangle) to strike the parried enemy. Use (L stick) to strike in another direction. Breakfall 2 skill points Basim automatically performs a roll when landing from a dangerous height, reducing the amount of damage taken. Assassin's Focus Capacity 1 2 skill points Add an additional Chunk to the Focus Bar. Chain Assassination 3 skill points After performing an assassination, assassinate a second nerby enemy or throw a knife at a distant one, if Throwing Knives are available. Assassin's Focus Capacity 2 3 skill points Add 2 additional Chunks to the Focus Bar. Air Strike 3 skill points Slows down time while aiming with Throwing Knives in mid-air. Focus Boost 4 skill points The focus bar will refill faster after each stealth kill. Counter Roll 4 skill points Dodge towards an enemy's Unblockable Attack just before it lands to vault directly behind them. A strong strategy against armored opponents.

How to get skill points in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, Mirage has overhauled the skill progression system and tied it to mission progression rather than XP grinding. To earn skill points, you need to finish quests. Completing a mission will grant you 1, 2, or 3 skill points based on its intensity.

How to unlock Assassin's Creed Mirage Phantom skills

To unlock Phantom skills in Mirage, simply head over to the Skill menu. Then select the desired ability you want to unlock and hold the relevant button to unlock it. If you have enough points and have unlocked previous skills in the tree, you will be able to unlock the skill you desire.