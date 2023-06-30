Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake reportedly in the works

Assassin's Creed Black Flag is considered one of the best games in Ubisoft's much-celebrated franchise. Released in 2013, the title took players on a magical trip through the seas around the Caribbean in a pirate-themed adventure like no other. That said, rumors have emerged of this game being remade by Ubisoft and could see the light of day in the next couple of years.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag was the second game in the franchise to delve into ship-based combat introduced in its predecessor. Building on those mechanics while implementing a few memorable additions, the game received numerous plaudits. Notably, it featured sea-based exploration, something missing from the previous title. Having said that, here's everything we know about this remake.

What do we know about the rumored Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake?

THOUGHTS: I believe the reason why we're getting the unexpected Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake, is because it would be a guaranteed profitable investments of all the assets made for cursed Skull & Bones game. Ubisoft Singapore is reportedly involved in the rumored…

As of now, there's no estimated date of release. However, based on the information available so far, this title is still in its early stages of development.

To make things more interesting, Ubisoft Singapore is believed to be spearheading the Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake. It will probably be using assets from Skull and Bones, another pirate-themed live service game from the company.

Interestingly enough, Skull and Bones has been delayed for a while now. Although a closed beta will be held in August, it does not guarantee the game will go live sometime this year. Having said that, it will be interesting to see the studio's approach with Black Flag.

Usually, when it comes to remakes, there are a lot of changes that studios employ. The same will probably hold true for Black Flag as well. There were, however, a few iconic elements that popularized the game, and one can only hope they are implemented within the remake as well. Hopefully, more information about the same will be available in the near future.

