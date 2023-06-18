Skull and Bones pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Ubisoft’s highly-anticipated pirate-themed RPG adventure Skull and Bones has been experiencing a series of delays for years. However, it seems the title is finally back on track and is expected to be out by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. In this action-adventure entry, you can create your pirate character and navigate the treacherous seas. Manage your crew, loot resources, craft gear, and sail your formidable ship.

Earn respect by completing contracts, plundering islands, and participating in events to become a legendary pirate. Face off against other players online and team up with friends, as the game will offer crossplay. Skull and Bones is up for grabs, so don’t miss the chance to pre-order now.

How to pre-order Skull and Bones?

The pirate adventure was originally announced to be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2018. However, with the advent of newer consoles, it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of all platforms and their retailers:

PlayStation

Amazon

Sony PlayStation Store

Xbox

Amazon

Microsoft Store

PC

Epic Games Store

Ubisoft Store

Here’s a detailed guide on how to pre-order the game across all platforms:

For PlayStation users

Visit the official Sony PlayStation store

Select the search option located in the top right corner of the page

Type Skull and Bones and proceed forward to discover one entry of the game

Click on the only Skull and Bones entry from the list

Proceed forward to add the game to the Wishlist and make your pre-order purchase

For Xbox users

Currently, the title cannot be pre-ordered from the Microsoft Xbox Store. We’ll keep you updated with the latest developments.

Windows PC

Visit the official Ubisoft store

Click on the Add to Wishlist option

Click on the search bar located in the top corner.

You don’t have to type anything. Once you click on the search bar, you shall see the game in the Featured Games segment.

Click on the title to get redirected to the pre-order page

Hit the pre-order button highlighted in green to complete your purchase

For your convenience, there is also a Discover Edition option next to the pre-order button, should you choose to toggle between them before making the purchase

Skull and Bones editions and prices

Ubisoft's long-time-in-the-making pirate adventure comes in two pre-order versions: Standard Edition and Premium Edition. If you choose to pre-order the Standard Edition, priced at $69.99, you’ll only get the base game. To embark on a swashbuckling pirate adventure, opting for the Premium Edition at $99.99 is recommended.

The Premium Edition comes with cool merchandise and additional game content, such as:

Premium Bonus Pack

Extra Missions

Smuggler Pass Tokens

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

That's all you need to know about the release date and availability of Skull and Bones.

