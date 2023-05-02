Top 5 video games that involve pirates

Pirates have always been a prominent topic in video games. Swashbuckling sailors on grand adventures for wealth, fame, and power make for a great setting, no matter the story. The freedom to openly sail the seas and go where the wind blows is a feeling long lost in the modern day, making it perfect for video games to escape into.

From adventure games to points and clicks, role-playing games to MMOs, there's no shortage of games involving pirates. Here are the top five games involving pirates.

5 best video games to satisfy pirate cravings for any player

5) The Secret of Monkey Island

This point-and-click adventure game is a classic from the era of LucasArts' glory days, the 1990s. It was also remade in 2009 for then-modern platforms (the series is still alive). While the gameplay is nothing revolutionary, the title ensures that no decision will cause the player character's death, making it an incredibly fun casual experience.

Follow the adventure of Guy Threepwood, who dreams of becoming a pirate, as he lands on "Mêlée Island" and is given three trials by the pirate leaders on the island. Through the trials, he explores the island and hears about LeChuck, the undead pirate of Monkey Island.

4) One Piece Odyssey

The grand world of One Piece has a lot of scope for new adventures and side stories, canon or not. In One Piece Odyssey, the protagonistic Straw Hat pirates arrive on a new island, as always, where they shipwreck and have their abilities stolen by a mysterious woman. This duly justifies the power progression).

Featuring turn-based combat with a special "area" system, One Piece Odyssey maintains many RPG fundamentals while keeping the gameplay fresh. A must-play video game for fans of One Piece, Odyssey is a great game with pirates front and center.

3) Sea of Thieves

Rare and Microsoft's pirate MMO may not have been released in the best of states for a live service video game, but over the course of its lifespan, it has certainly evolved into a great action adventure MMO. With a massive open sea to explore and tons of things to do, Sea of Thieves lets players live out their own pirate fantasy life.

While many argue that the story mode is only secondary to the social aspect and the free roam, it's still there to enjoy as a complete experience.

2) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

The Legend of Zelda's Hyrule Kingdom is a legendary setting in the world of video games. And yet, while the game deviates from the norm and creates a flooded world full of boats and buccaneers, it still turns out to be a favorite of many, both the original on GameCube and the HD remaster on the Wii U, despite the cartoony graphical style.

In this iteration of Link and Zelda's endless war on Ganon, island hopping and piracy take a major focus as the water-covered map means that travel by boat is the only viable means of traversing long distances. Not to mention that the deuteragonist Tetra is the captain of her own pirate crew.

1) Assassins' Creed IV: Black Flag

A video game that is often hailed as the best pirate game of all time, AC IV: Black Flag requires no introduction for most gamers. It features two main gameplay sections, the classic grounded Assassin's Creed gameplay on land and the pirate high seas adventure when on the water. The pirate and boat-captaining aspect was such a big hit that Ubisoft is bringing it back as a full-fledged title (Skull and Bones).

Follow the story of Edward Kenway, unwillingly thrust into the role of an Assassin. You sail his ship, the Jackdaw, from island to island and discover more about the secret societies that control the world.

