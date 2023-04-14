Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple gets a Webtoon with April release date

On Wednesday, Ubisoft revealed that the Assassin's Creed video game franchise is adopting yet another novel format, titled Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple.

The protagonist of 2013's Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, Edward Kenway, a privateer-turned-pirate-turned-assassin, will be the focus of the webcomic with the dominant Korean digital comics publisher Webtoon.

Over the past ten years, webcomics have become increasingly popular, giving rise to series like Solo Levelling, God of High School, and Tower of God, all of which have since seen anime adaptations. In light of this, it makes obvious sense that Ubisoft would want to expand their premier original series into this uncharted region.

Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple's first 6 episodes will only be accessible to read on Webtoon

According to @MangaMoguraRE, Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple will feature Edward's new adventure, and act as a sequel to Assassin's Creed IV. It will air globally on April 24, at 5 pm PT. Three seasons of the series have already been planned, which optimistically hints at a long engagement with the franchise. Around 150 episodes will air as part of Forgotten Temple.

As such, release times in other zones include the following:

8 pm, Eastern Term, April 24

8 pm, Canadian Time, April 24

8 pm, Caribbean Standard Time, April 24

9 am, Japanese Standard Time, April 24

5:30 am, Indian Standard Time, April 25

10 am, Australian Time, April 25

Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple's first six episodes will only be accessible to read on Webtoon, a site dedicated to Korean webcomics and the newly popular media. Webtoon’s VP of content, David Lee, further writes:

"This incredible series will captivate existing fans of the Assassin’s Creed video games while introducing this beloved IP to a new audience on Webtoon."

What Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple is about

Since the series' inception in 2007, the Assassin's Creed brand has expanded and spanned a variety of media, including console games, mobile games, comic books, novels, and a feature film starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

The story chronicles Edward's exploits throughout this time. Noa, a Korean American descendant of Edward who is looking for hints about her family's long-lost history, will also be introduced in the series.

Ubisoft’s director of global TV and transmedia business development, aka Julian Fabre is excited about this new prospect and wrote in a press release:

"We’ve been working hard with the talented folks at Redice to craft this original Assassin’s Creed Black Flag sequel and hope that existing fans and new readers around the world will enjoy it."

Edward's popularity among the fanbase ensures that this acts as a smart marketing decision. After the events of Black Flag, Kenway sets out on a perilous search for the Pieces of Eden, mythical artifacts made by an ancient civilization, whose power threatens to endanger the entire world.

