Skull & Bones closed beta dates announced at Ubisoft Forward 2023

Initially announced in 2017, Skull & Bones has finally been revealed at Ubisoft Forward Showcase 2023 after several delays. Players eagerly awaiting the opportunity to play this pirate adventure game can now rejoice, as it was announced during the event that Skull & Bones will be available for closed beta starting from August 25, 2023.

The trailer for Skull & Bones was presented in a remarkable manner, accompanied by a captivating live performance of the title track Skull And Bones by the popular American band Home Free. This performance hyped the game to new heights.

The song was beautifully rendered, with its lyrics artfully capturing the game's scenarios and other elements. The announcement was incredibly unique, showcasing stunning in-game cinematics that culminated in the revelation of the closed beta.

When is Skull & Bones closed beta?

In the realm of gaming, it has become increasingly common to witness game delays. To captivate the attention of devoted players, developers take no chances, particularly when the project aims to deliver a distinctive and unprecedented experience.

The same pattern has emerged with Skull & Bones, which was initially announced in 2017 but faced subsequent delays and substantial modifications in its development.

Finally, after years of substantial adjustments, there is now a glimmer of hope for the game's release. The closed beta phase of the game will commence from August 25 to 28.

The trailer showcased some breathtaking visuals (Image via Ubisoft)

The pirate game's trailer showcased breathtaking visuals and captivating diverse regions, hinting at the potential for players to explore these areas. Additionally, it provided glimpses into the daily life of a pirate and depicted a group of individuals engaging in the exciting pursuit of defeating enemy ships.

Upon viewing the trailer, players can infer that the game will revolve around accomplishing quests, looting treasures, and embarking on thrilling adventures through exploration.

These elements are merely speculative until players actually experience the game on August 25. Despite the significant delays, the developers are unwavering in their dedication to seeking feedback.

As a result, they are offering players an opportunity to highlight positive and negative aspects, with the aim of incorporating any essential adjustments for an exhilarating gaming experience.

How to sign up for Skull & Bones closed beta?

Players interested in applying should visit the official website (Image via Ubisoft)

To participate in the closed beta, players interested in applying must visit the official website of the game. They can then navigate to the Register section and provide all the required information. If they don't already have a Ubisoft Account, they will need to create one. Once it has been successfully created, the process of applying for the closed beta is straightforward.

Players will be presented with three platform options: Ubisoft Connect PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. They need to select their preferred platform, and their registration will be finalized. Once the registration process is complete, players will receive comprehensive details via email on how to participate in the Live Phases.

