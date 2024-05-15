Is Assassin's Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition worth buying? Content, bonuses, and more explained

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition is the most expensive variant of the game, as it offers significant bonuses over the Gold Edition. Following the title's cinematic trailer reveal, and with pre-orders now available in the Ubisoft Connect store, some gamers might be wondering if the Ultimate Edition is worth buying.

This article dissects the content that the Assassin's Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition offers. We also look at whether it's worth spending the extra cash, or if it's just another variant you should consider skipping.

What is included in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition?

Assassin's Creed Shadows all editions comparison (Image via Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition offers a significant boost over the Gold Edition and provides additional bonus content. Here's what you get in this edition:

Base game

"Thrown to the Dogs" Quest

Season Pass

Three days early access

Sekiryu Character Pack

Sekiryu Hideout Pack

Five Skill Points

Red Dragon Photo Filter

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition includes the base game with a substantial amount of items, including the Season Pass, an exclusive in-game quest, and even an early-access period. To top it off, exclusive gear and weapons are also added to the fray, which should interest a lot of gamers.

The highlight of this edition is the bonus skill points, which offer customization options right off the bat. Paired with the bonus gear and weapons, anyone who opts for the Ultimate Edition should have a smoother start to their adventure in feudal Japan.

The AC Shadows Ultimate Editions is priced at €129.99 and is now available for pre-orders before its release on November 15, 2024.

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition worth buying?

Is it worth spending all that money on the Ultimate Edition? (Image via Ubisoft)

If exclusive content coupled with an easier and more customizable early game appeals to you, then the Assassin's Creed Ultimate Edition is certainly a must-buy.

However, if you want to grind and experience the early game without additional perks, the base or the Gold Edition should better suit you. Moreover, you will save some money as well.

On the other hand, if you are interested in real-life collectible items, then the GameStop-exclusive Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition might be the right one for you.