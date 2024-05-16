What's included in Assassin's Creed Shadows Gold Edition? Price, content, and more explained

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Gold Edition is one of this game's three digital variants. It offers early access to the title without the other benefits found in the Ultimate Edition. With the cinematic world premiere trailer now out, players are actively looking for editions of this game available for purchase.

As the pre-orders went live, Ubisoft quickly updated its Ubisoft Connect store page with the Standard, Gold, and Ultimate variants of this title. This article will look at the Assassin's Creed Shadows Gold Edition's content, price, and bonuses.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

What is included in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Gold Edition?

All the Digital Editions and their contents compared (Image via Ubisoft)

The Gold Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows offers a few bonuses that the Standard Edition doesn't, which makes it a viable option for those interested in playing the game before its global launch. All the content in the Gold Edition includes:

Base edition of the game

3-day Early Access before global launch and Standard Edition purchase

Season Pass that includes two extra missions at launch alongside two future expansions.

Pre-ordering the Gold Edition will yield an additional Thrown to the Dogs Quest.

How much does Assassin's Creed Shadows Gold Edition cost?

Price of the Assassins Creed Shadows Gold Edition on Ubisoft Store (Image via Ubisoft)

The Gold Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows will cost a hefty $109.99. That is $40 more than the Standard Edition and $20 less than the Ultimate Edition. This sets it up as the intermediate option that one can get to obtain the Season Pass.

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows Gold Edition worth buying?

Naoe, as seen brandishing a Kusarigama (Image via Ubisoft)

The Gold Edition falls slightly short of being a worthy recommendation, thanks to its $40 increase in price from the Standard Edition.

If an interested buyer wants to shell out more cash to get the additional benefits, it is much wiser to spend the $109.99 to get the Ultimate Edition. Otherwise, the Standard Edition will make for a decent purchase, one that aligns with Ubisoft's pricing standards for digital copies of base variants.

