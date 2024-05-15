Assassin's Creed Shadows map revealed with all regions

The Assassin's Creed Shadows map from the collector's edition gave us a glimpse of the game's playable regions. The area showcased on the map is rather small, which may lead the curious cartographers to wonder where the rest of the Japanese Archipelago went. After all, many of us have waited for around a decade and a half to finally take the fight to the templars in Japan.

Assassin's Creed Shadows' map showcases the playable regions around Kyoto and Osaka, that fall under the modern-day Kansai prefecture. Some areas are named according to their nomenclature during the Warring States (Sengoku Jidai) period of Feudal Japan.

Let's dive more into the matter and see where our journey as an assassin will take us in the land of the Rising Sun.

Assassin's Creed Shadows map showcases the playable regions

The official Assassin's Creed Shadows map that you will get alongside the Collector's Edition (Image via Ubisoft)

The Collector's Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows offers many goodies, one of which is a map that showcases the playable regions of the vast Japanese Archipelago. The following areas can be spotted in the image above, showcasing the Assassin's Creed Shadows' vast map:

Omi

Wakasa

Iga

Yamato

Kii

The provinces of Ise and Shima are visible in the image above, but they seemingly won't be playable, given their incognito status on the Assassin's Creed Shadows map. There is also a small section highlighting the modern-day Kansai prefecture in red color, marking the entire playable area where we will embark on our journey as Naoi and Yasuke.

Although it is not confirmed yet, the highlighted part on the Assassin's Creed Shadows map also includes the following states, which means we will be able to visit these regions as well:

Tamba

Harima

Setsu

Izumi

Tajima

Tango

Kawachi

It is worth noting that the playable regions were controlled by daimyo Oda Nobunaga, who also appears in the Assassin's Creed Shadows trailer. While it is exciting to familiarize ourselves with the territory of Feudal Japan, we do hope that Ubisoft will shed more light on the playable regions in the upcoming Ubisoft Forward in June 2024.