Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements for PC

The Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements have been revealed on the game's official Epic Games Store page, detailing what appear to be rather modest specifications. Shadows is the newest, upcoming installment in the long-running Assassin’s Creed series of video games, taking place in 15th century Japan.

A breakdown of both the minimum and recommended Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements can be found below.

All Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements on PC

Assassin's Creed Shadows has modest system requirements (Image via Ubisoft)

Per the Epic Games Store page for Assassin's Creed Shadows, the system requirements for PC players are as follows:

Minimum system requirements

Operating System : Windows 10

: Windows 10 CPU : Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Storage : 100 GB; SSD likely mandatory

: 100 GB; SSD likely mandatory GPU : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB variant) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB variant) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB) DirectX version: DirectX 12

Recommended system requirements

Operating System : Windows 10 or newer

: Windows 10 or newer CPU : Intel i7-8700k or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 - or newer

: Intel i7-8700k or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 - or newer RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 100 GB; SSD recommended

: 100 GB; SSD recommended GPU : Nvidia RTX 2070 (8 GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB) or newer

: Nvidia RTX 2070 (8 GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB) or newer DirectX version: DirectX 12

A Ubisoft account is required for login purposes. The game will also be available in a plethora of voiceovers, supported by even more extensive subtitle work.

Judging by these Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements alone, the title seems well optimized for PC. The game should be able to run on a wide range of PC hardware - given that it has support for the GTX 10xx series of Nvidia cards, which are quite dated at this point.

This should, in theory, also allow Assassin's Creed Shadows to run on handheld gaming PCs, (such as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally) with relative ease at reasonable TDP limits, which should, in turn, boost battery life.

Stay tuned for more Assassin's Creed Shadows news and updates on Sportskeeda.